Apple has temporarily increased its iPhone trade-in values in select countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K., and China. Apple says the extra credit towards a new iPhone is available through June 18.



In the U.S., the maximum estimated trade-in values increased by only $5 to $30, with the full changes in that country outlined below.

iPhone Model New Values Old Values iPhone 15 Pro Max Up to $650 Up to $630 iPhone 15 Pro Up to $520 Up to $500 iPhone 15 Plus Up to $450 Up to $440 iPhone 15 Up to $410 Up to $400 iPhone 14 Pro Max Up to $460 Up to $450 iPhone 14 Pro Up to $400 Up to $380 iPhone 14 Plus Up to $310 Up to $300 iPhone 14 Up to $300 Up to $290 iPhone SE (3rd generation) Up to $120 Up to $100 iPhone 13 Pro Max Up to $380 Up to $370 iPhone 13 Pro Up to $310 Up to $300 iPhone 13 Up to $270 Up to $250 iPhone 13 mini Up to $210 Up to $200 iPhone 12 Pro Max Up to $300 Up to $280 iPhone 12 Pro Up to $250 Up to $220 iPhone 12 Up to $200 Up to $170 iPhone 12 mini Up to $130 Up to $120 iPhone SE (2nd generation) Up to $60 Up to $50 iPhone 11 Pro Max Up to $200 Up to $180 iPhone 11 Pro Up to $160 Up to $150 iPhone 11 Up to $150 Up to $130 iPhone XS Max Up to $130 Up to $120 iPhone XS Up to $95 Up to $90 iPhone XR Up to $105 Up to $100 iPhone X Up to $65 Up to $60 iPhone 8 Plus Up to $65 Up to $60 iPhone 8 Up to $50 Up to $45

iPhone trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website, or at an Apple Store. Visit the trade-in page on Apple's website to learn more.