Apple Raises iPhone Trade-In Values For Limited Time — Here's the List

Apple has temporarily increased its iPhone trade-in values in select countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K., and China. Apple says the extra credit towards a new iPhone is available through June 18.

2024 iPhone Boxes Feature
In the U.S., the maximum estimated trade-in values increased by only $5 to $30, with the full changes in that country outlined below.

iPhone Model New Values Old Values
iPhone 15 Pro Max Up to $650 Up to $630
iPhone 15 Pro Up to $520 Up to $500
iPhone 15 Plus Up to $450 Up to $440
iPhone 15 Up to $410 Up to $400
iPhone 14 Pro Max Up to $460 Up to $450
iPhone 14 Pro Up to $400 Up to $380
iPhone 14 Plus Up to $310 Up to $300
iPhone 14 Up to $300 Up to $290
iPhone SE (3rd generation) Up to $120 Up to $100
iPhone 13 Pro Max Up to $380 Up to $370
iPhone 13 Pro Up to $310 Up to $300
iPhone 13 Up to $270 Up to $250
iPhone 13 mini Up to $210 Up to $200
iPhone 12 Pro Max Up to $300 Up to $280
iPhone 12 Pro Up to $250 Up to $220
iPhone 12 Up to $200 Up to $170
iPhone 12 mini Up to $130 Up to $120
iPhone SE (2nd generation) Up to $60 Up to $50
iPhone 11 Pro Max Up to $200 Up to $180
iPhone 11 Pro Up to $160 Up to $150
iPhone 11 Up to $150 Up to $130
iPhone XS Max Up to $130 Up to $120
iPhone XS Up to $95 Up to $90
iPhone XR Up to $105 Up to $100
iPhone X Up to $65 Up to $60
iPhone 8 Plus Up to $65 Up to $60
iPhone 8 Up to $50 Up to $45

iPhone trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website, or at an Apple Store. Visit the trade-in page on Apple's website to learn more.

Apple Glass

Apple Smart Glasses: Everything We Know So Far

Wednesday May 21, 2025 8:21 am PDT by
Google recently made waves by showcasing a set of lightweight smart glasses featuring deep Gemini integration and an optional in-lens display. The demo has reignited interest in Apple's own smart glasses project, which has been the subject of rumors for nearly a decade. Here's a recap of where things stand. Current Development Status Apple is actively working on new chips specifically...
Apple CarPlay Ultra instrument cluster themes 01

Apple's CarPlay Ultra Is Here – Does Your iPhone Support It?

Thursday May 15, 2025 5:17 am PDT by
Apple's recently announced CarPlay Ultra promises a deeply integrated in-car experience, but not all iPhone users will be able to take advantage of the new feature. According to Apple's press release, CarPlay Ultra requires an iPhone 12 or later running iOS 18.5 or later. This means if you're using an iPhone 11, iPhone XR, or any older model, you'll need to upgrade your device to access...
iPhone 17 Air Pastel Feature

iPhone 17 Air Battery Capacity and Weight Allegedly Revealed

Monday May 19, 2025 2:22 am PDT by
Apple is expected to launch an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air later this year, and while there have been plenty of rumors about the camera's overall design and thinness, we haven't heard any details about the device's weight and battery capacity until now. According to the leaker going by the account name "yeux1122" on the Korean-langauge Naver blog, the 6.6-inch iPhone 17 Air has a weight ...
Apple Glasses Purple Feature

Apple Smart Glasses Launching in 2026

Thursday May 22, 2025 12:22 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to launch a set of smart glasses by the end of 2026, reports Bloomberg. The glasses will be comparable to the Meta Ray-Bans and the Android XR glasses that Google showed off earlier this week. Apple's smart glasses are expected to include cameras, microphones, and AI capabilities, much like the Meta Ray-Bans. The glasses will be able to take photos, record video, provide...
WWDC 2025 Banner

Apple Announces WWDC 2025 Schedule, Including Keynote Time

Tuesday May 20, 2025 8:13 am PDT by
Apple today announced a more detailed schedule for its annual developers conference WWDC, which runs from June 9 through June 13. The schedule confirms that Apple's keynote will begin on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on Apple.com, in the Apple TV app, and on YouTube. During the keynote, Apple is expected to announce iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16,...
macOS 16 visionOS Inspired Feature 1

macOS 16: Everything We Know So Far

Tuesday May 20, 2025 7:31 am PDT by
The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple's annual developer and software-oriented event, is less than three weeks away. We haven't heard a great deal about macOS 16 ahead of its announcement this year, so we could be in for some major surprises when June 9 rolls around. Here's what we know so far about the next major update to Apple's Mac operating system. macOS 16 Name? Every year ...
maxresdefault

OpenAI Buys Jony Ive's AI Startup to 'Completely Reimagine What It Means to Use a Computer'

Wednesday May 21, 2025 10:27 am PDT by
OpenAI is acquiring io, the hardware-based AI startup co-created by Jony Ive, OpenAI announced today. Ive has been working with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on io for two years, and the duo expects to develop a family of AI devices. In a video shared by OpenAI, Altman and Ive outlined their partnership and what they expect to create as a result of the merger. "I have a growing sense that everything ...
ThomasJL Avatar
ThomasJL
35 minutes ago at 07:25 am
Tim Cook is a Craigslist lowballer.
Mactech20 Avatar
Mactech20
1 hour ago at 06:51 am
Golly! I should jump on this for my 13 mini, 10 more dollars!!
klasma Avatar
klasma
1 hour ago at 06:59 am
Sales numbers for the quarter not looking good enough?
Innovati0n Avatar
Innovati0n
57 minutes ago at 07:03 am
Sales are always slower this time of year, a lot of armchair analysts seem to think this is new shocking info
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
55 minutes ago at 07:05 am
NO WAY JOSE!

Can't pry my 13 Mini away from me
nathansz Avatar
nathansz
54 minutes ago at 07:07 am
they'll never get my 12 mini!

as long as it continues to work I will not switch it for a larger phone

if it completely died today I guess I'd buy a 13 mini
