Apple Raises iPhone Trade-In Values For Limited Time — Here's the List
Apple has temporarily increased its iPhone trade-in values in select countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K., and China. Apple says the extra credit towards a new iPhone is available through June 18.
In the U.S., the maximum estimated trade-in values increased by only $5 to $30, with the full changes in that country outlined below.
|iPhone Model
|New Values
|Old Values
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|Up to $650
|Up to $630
|iPhone 15 Pro
|Up to $520
|Up to $500
|iPhone 15 Plus
|Up to $450
|Up to $440
|iPhone 15
|Up to $410
|Up to $400
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Up to $460
|Up to $450
|iPhone 14 Pro
|Up to $400
|Up to $380
|iPhone 14 Plus
|Up to $310
|Up to $300
|iPhone 14
|Up to $300
|Up to $290
|iPhone SE (3rd generation)
|Up to $120
|Up to $100
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|Up to $380
|Up to $370
|iPhone 13 Pro
|Up to $310
|Up to $300
|iPhone 13
|Up to $270
|Up to $250
|iPhone 13 mini
|Up to $210
|Up to $200
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Up to $300
|Up to $280
|iPhone 12 Pro
|Up to $250
|Up to $220
|iPhone 12
|Up to $200
|Up to $170
|iPhone 12 mini
|Up to $130
|Up to $120
|iPhone SE (2nd generation)
|Up to $60
|Up to $50
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|Up to $200
|Up to $180
|iPhone 11 Pro
|Up to $160
|Up to $150
|iPhone 11
|Up to $150
|Up to $130
|iPhone XS Max
|Up to $130
|Up to $120
|iPhone XS
|Up to $95
|Up to $90
|iPhone XR
|Up to $105
|Up to $100
|iPhone X
|Up to $65
|Up to $60
|iPhone 8 Plus
|Up to $65
|Up to $60
|iPhone 8
|Up to $50
|Up to $45
iPhone trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website, or at an Apple Store. Visit the trade-in page on Apple's website to learn more.
