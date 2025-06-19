Apple Arcade Game Fruit Ninja Launches Limited-Time Bluey Events

Now through August 13, the hit Apple Arcade game Fruit Ninja Classic+ has been updated with Bluey-themed wands, powers, dojos, and many other easter eggs for fans of the Australian kids show, which revolves around puppies Bluey and Bingo.

Fruit Ninja Bluey Key Art
There will be four in-game events during this limited-time crossover, starting today:

Featherwand Event

June 19 - August 13

Win the Featherwand and Bluey's House Dojo!

Sticky Gecko Event

July 3 - August 13

Win the Sticky Gecko and Bluey and Bingo's Bedroom Dojo!

Asparagus Event

July 17 - August 13

Win the Asparagus Wand!

Fruit Salad Event

July 31 - August 13

Win Bluey's Kitchen Dojo and Bluey's Backyard Dojo!

"Whether you're playing with Bingo and her Featherwand or helping Bluey catch Sticky Gecko off the ceiling, each event brings plenty of adventures and exclusive rewards for players of all ages to enjoy," said Apple, in an email.

Watch the Fruit Ninja × Bluey trailer below.


If you prefer, you can go to the dojo and equip a blade to revert to the classic Fruit Ninja experience, while the crossover is going on.

Bluey's creator Joe Brumm and Fruit Ninja's developer Halfbrick Studios both hail from Brisbane, so this is an all-Australian collaboration.

Accessible through the App Store and the Apple Games app, Apple Arcade is a subscription service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, all free of ads and in-app purchases. In the U.S., Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month, and it is bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans.

Top Rated Comments

MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
22 minutes ago at 09:53 am
This would be amazing if we were in kindergarten
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments