2027 iPhone Air Could Debut Power-Saving LTPO3 OLED Display

Apple is considering introducing displays that use a lot less battery power in its iPhone lineup starting in 2027, according to a new report from The Elec.



According to the Korean-language report, the technology would involve upgrading Apple's current LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) OLED displays by incorporating oxide semiconductors in both switching and drive transistors.

Every iPhone screen has millions of tiny switches that control each pixel. Right now, Apple uses two different types of these switches: some are power-efficient but slow, while others are fast but power-hungry.

Apple's current plan has this year's iPhone 17 series using low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LPTO2) displays across the lineup, which would continue to use a mix of both switch types. But by 2027, Apple might replace more of the power-hungry switches with efficient ones.

The benefit of moving the drive transistors to oxide would be much better battery life when the iPhone screen runs at low refresh rates, such as 1Hz when it's showing the always-on display with just the time and notifications. The downside is that the more efficient oxide switches respond slower, so Apple would somehow have to balance performance with efficiency.

The Elec suggests Apple will likely debut this advanced LTPO technology – sometimes called "LTPO3" – in a 2027 version of the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

Since thinner phones have less room for big batteries, squeezing every bit of efficiency from the screen is crucial. Therefore, the iPhone Pro models, which are thicker and can fit larger batteries, probably won't get the new display tech right away. In other words, Apple views the power savings as more critical for ultra-thin devices.

Apple has already tested this approach with the Apple Watch Series 10, which uses the more efficient LPTO3 display technology. This has likely given Apple the confidence to scale the technology to iPhone-sized displays.

The report suggests Samsung and LG will manufacture these next-generation displays, though both companies will need to invest in new equipment. LG faces the bigger challenge, since it produces fewer OLED screens overall compared to Samsung.

Apple reportedly plans to make a final decision on adopting the new display architecture for at least one model in its 2027 iPhone lineup by Q3 2025, giving suppliers roughly two years to prepare for potential mass production.