Craig Federighi Explains Why Apple Won't Merge iPad and Mac: 'We Don't Want to Build Sporks'

by

MacStories' Federico Vittici, who is known for his focus on the iPad as a main computing device, recently did an interview with Apple software engineering chief Craig Federighi. Federighi and Vittici did a deep dive into the ‌iPad‌ and the changes that are coming to iPadOS this fall.

ipados 26 design
Federighi said that figuring out multitasking on the ‌iPad‌ has been a multi-year task that's required experimentation.

"Figuring out what the right multitasking experience is for this device, and in all the ways that make it unique, has been something that I think deserved careful exploration", Federighi begins, after telling me that he's "on an iPad every day, all the time".

Apple wanted to ensure that users didn't have to worry about managing apps, and that led to the first implementation of Slide Over and Split View multitasking, which was limited. Federighi said ensuring that the ‌iPad‌'s simplicity and interactivity stays intact has always been "job one." Touch first experiences are "the non-negotiable in the whole thing," according to Federighi.

When Stage Manager came around as the next major multitasking change in 2022, Federighi said that the ‌iPad‌ and its OS were well-established and developers had a solid understanding that the ‌iPad‌ was distinct from the Mac, so Apple "felt a little more flexibility" to add multitasking options for those who wanted them.

Apple's long path toward more Mac-like multitasking features seems to reflect a fear that adding Mac capabilities to ‌iPad‌ would limit what developers might do on the ‌iPad‌. Federighi suggested that if the ‌iPad‌ had app menu bars to begin with, developers might have tucked functionality away, and Apple wanted to encourage a simpler experience.

"If iPad had had a menu bar from the beginning, like Mac did, app developers would naturally say, "Well, I think a lot of my functionality probably is only accessible via menu bar, right?", Federighi says. "Those affordances provide the set of constraints under which developers operate and dictate, to some degree, the nature of what gets created. And with iPad, by creating an environment that had very simplicity at its core, it meant the entire app ecosystem had all kinds of incredible design work done by so many developers to preserve the simplicity of that experience", he continues.

It has taken time for Apple to establish how people are using iPads, and the decision to update ‌iPad‌ multitasking in iPadOS 26 was made to meet the needs of different kinds of ‌iPad‌ users. There are some users who want a simple iPhone-like interface with a fully immersive, single window, but there are also ‌iPad‌ users who want more control and more functionality beyond the tablet interface. "We came to the point of saying, 'Let's recognize that audience,'" Federighi said. "I think we've been on a journey of finding the right interface for ‌iPad‌, along with our users," he said. "And I think it actually has been important that it's been considered a journey."

Federighi explained that with a new device and a different kind of user in mind, Apple needed to guard against the urge to "pull the old thing off the shelf and put it here because maybe that feels right." Instead, it was important to discover the "essence of ‌iPad‌," and what windowing might be like on a touch-first device if the Mac had never existed. Apple is now trying to strike a balance.

Apple has long been resistant to merging iPadOS and macOS, and Federighi used a spork analogy to explain why. Apple's aim is not to displace the Mac, and each device has a different purpose.

Someone said, "If a spoon's great, a fork's great, then let's combine them into a single utensil, right?" It turns out it's not a good spoon and it's not a good fork. It's a bad idea. And so we don't want to build sporks".

Federighi went on to say that while the ‌iPad‌ can be "inspired" by Mac elements, he does not believe that the ‌iPad‌ should run macOS.

Vittici's full interview with Federighi goes into much more detail, and it is well worth a read over at MacStories.

Tags: Craig Federighi, MacStories

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

iPhone 17 Pro Launching in Three Months With These 12 New Features

Saturday June 14, 2025 5:45 pm PDT by
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are three months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of June 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14 Pro have a...
Read Full Article213 comments
apple watch ultra 2 new black

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Finally Coming After Two-Year Hiatus

Monday June 16, 2025 8:45 am PDT by
Apple will finally deliver the Apple Watch Ultra 3 sometime this year, according to analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities Hong Kong (via @jukanlosreve). The analyst expects both the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 to arrive this year (likely alongside the new iPhone 17 lineup, if previous launches are anything to go by), according to his latest product roadmap shared with...
Read Full Article106 comments
apple watch ultra snow

6 Features Coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Tuesday February 25, 2025 9:00 am PST by
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to launch later this year, arriving two years after the previous model with a series of improvements. While no noticeable design changes are expected for the third generation since the company tends to stick with the same Apple Watch design through three generations before changing it, there are a series of internal upgrades on the way. By the time the ...
Read Full Article201 comments
terminal macos tahoe

Apple's Terminal App Gets Colorful Redesign in macOS Tahoe

Monday June 16, 2025 4:12 am PDT by
Apple's Terminal app is getting a visual refresh in macOS Tahoe, and it's the first notable design update since the command-line tool debuted. The updated Terminal will support 24-bit color and Powerline fonts, according to Apple's State of the Platforms presentation at WWDC25. The app will also adopt the new Liquid Glass aesthetic with redesigned themes that align with macOS 26's broader...
Read Full Article81 comments
Logitech Logo Feature

Logitech Announces Two New Accessories for WWDC

Friday June 13, 2025 7:22 am PDT by
Alongside WWDC this week, Logitech announced notable new accessories for the iPad and Apple Vision Pro. The Logitech Muse is a spatially-tracked stylus developed for use with the Apple Vision Pro. Introduced during the WWDC 2025 keynote address, Muse is intended to support the next generation of spatial computing workflows enabled by visionOS 26. The device incorporates six degrees of...
Read Full Article24 comments
iOS 26 on Three iPhones

Apple Says iOS 26 Won't Be Available on These iPhone Models

Tuesday June 10, 2025 6:58 am PDT by
Apple this week revealed that iOS 26 is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer. That means that iOS 18 is the end of the road for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, which were all released in 2018. However, those devices will continue to receive security updates for at least a few more years. iOS 26 is compatible with the following iPhone models: iPhone 16e iPhone...
Read Full Article
iPadOS 26 App Windowing

Apple Explains Why iPads Don't Just Run macOS

Friday June 13, 2025 7:46 am PDT by
iPadOS 26 allows iPads to function much more like Macs, with a new app windowing system, a swipe-down menu bar at the top of the screen, and more. However, Apple has stopped short of allowing iPads to run macOS, and it has now explained why. In an interview this week with Swiss tech journalist Rafael Zeier, Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi said that iPadOS 26's new Mac-like ...
Read Full Article258 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

17 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 17

Thursday June 12, 2025 8:58 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and we already have a good idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you skipped the iPhone...
Read Full Article69 comments

Top Rated Comments

MacKid Avatar
MacKid
1 hour ago at 11:46 am
Craig sure came prepared with a lot of ways to avoid saying: if iPad runs Mac apps we don’t get 30%. :rolleyes:
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xaqt93 Avatar
xaqt93
57 minutes ago at 11:48 am
I agree with this though. I don't get why some people are like, "just let me run MacOS on my iPad"

Okay, well, how about you just get a MacBook Air? Haha. If you want a Mac, get a Mac. Thats how I look at it.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Westside guy Avatar
Westside guy
53 minutes ago at 11:53 am

Stop trying to ruin the iPad by turning it into a Mac. It's so stupid.
More importantly... stop trying to ruin the Mac by turning it into an iPad! Some of us use them for real work.

It's a computer, and people sometimes need more flexibility to do things like - install software that's not from the approved App store. Or software that's not from a person with an Apple Developer subscription. OR even build software oneself! It's not helpful when people like Federighi say things (as he has in the past) like "the Mac security model is too permissive".
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TechnoMonk Avatar
TechnoMonk
59 minutes ago at 11:47 am
I agree with him. iPad Pro is my fav device, working on it is so much more fun than my 16 inch MBP. Don’t ruin the iPad trying to get it mixed up with mac. Identity crisis isn’t good.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
germanbeer007 Avatar
germanbeer007
1 hour ago at 11:44 am
Good.

Just get a freaking Mac if you want a Mac. It's not hard.

Stop trying to ruin the iPad by turning it into a Mac. It's so stupid.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Mac Daz Avatar
Apple Mac Daz
52 minutes ago at 11:54 am
All about the revenue
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments