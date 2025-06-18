Apple Shares New 'Shot on iPhone 16 Pro' Short Film

Apple today shared a new short film in its ongoing Shot on iPhone series, this time using the latest iPhone 16 Pro model for filming purposes. The video, called "Big Man," stars British rapper Michael "Stormzy" Omari.

The mini movie features Stormzy as Tenzman, a washed-up, world-weary musician who runs into two joyful kids. The three embark on a journey that ultimately inspires Tenzman to make new music. The film was directed by Aneil Karia, known for Surge and The Long Goodbye.