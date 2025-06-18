Apple Camp Registration Opens Today

Apple today announced that registration for its annual summer camp for kids will open today.



Apple Camp will run from June 21 through July 31 this year at Apple Store locations around the world. A part of the broader Today at Apple program, the camp offers free creative programming to children ages 6-10, with parental or guardian attendance required. This year, families can learn how to make movies on an iPad using the iMovie app.

All children will take home an Apple Camp shirt, which has been redesigned this year and is now made from 100% recycled materials, according to Apple.

The 90-minute sessions are free of charge, and Apple will provide children with an iPad to use during the sessions.