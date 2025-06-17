Amazon Prime Day 2025 Will Run July 8-11, Shop Early Deals on Anker and More Now

by

Amazon today announced that its annual Prime Day sale will take place beginning Tuesday, July 8 and run through Friday, July 11. This is the first time in ten years that Prime Day will take place over four days, instead of the usual two days.

Amazon began Prime Day back in 2015, and since 2019 the event has been running for two days straight every summer. Shoppers can expect massive discounts on an array of products, including Apple devices. Some deals will last the entire run of the sale, but there will also be lightning deals that drop every 30 minutes and last for select periods, or until they sell out.

Amazon Prime Day 2025

To get in on these Prime Day deals, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you aren't, you can join Prime to participate in this year's Prime Day. Once your initial 30-day free trial is over, Prime membership will run for $14.99/month or $139/year. For students, that's $7.49/month or $69/year, with a six month free trial for new students.

Once Prime Day kicks off, Amazon's website will be filled with lightning deals on everything from tech products to home appliances, clothing, toys, and much more. We'll be covering all of the best deals you can get throughout Prime Day, particularly on all of the Apple products that appear, so be sure to keep an eye on the MacRumors front page starting July 8.

Amazon is already highlighting early Prime Day deals that you can shop now, weeks ahead of the event. For now, this mainly includes Amazon devices like Kindles, Echo Dot, Fire TVs, and other Amazon branded products.

Amazon-owned Woot is also getting in on the early Prime Day deals with a big discount on the USB-C Apple Pencil on sale for $59.99, down from $79.00. This one is in new condition but comes in bulk packaging and with a one-year vendor warranty.

Anker Wireless Chargers

Anker Wall Chargers

Anker Portable Power Stations

Beats

Amazon has held two Prime Day events the past few years, one in July and a second in October. Given that we're only now hearing about the July event, we don't know yet if the retailer will again host a second Prime Day, which it called "Prime Big Deal Days," in the fall. If and when that is announced, you can also expect us to cover all of the deals that come out.

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2025? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

