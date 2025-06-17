Adobe Firefly App Launches on iOS and Android
Adobe has launched Firefly as a mobile app for iOS and Android, allowing users to generate images and videos using text prompts, integrating both Adobe's own generative AI models and a growing list of third-party models from companies including OpenAI, Google, and Flux.
Firefly is designed to be a cross-platform hub for generative AI content creation, with features like text-to-image, text-to-video, image-to-video, Generative Fill, and Generative Expand. For image generation, the app supports Adobe's own Firefly models alongside third-party systems including OpenAI's image model, Google's Imagen 3 and 4, Ideogram 3.0, Flux 1.1 Pro, and Runway's Gen-4. For video generation, the app integrates with Adobe's own video models as well as Google's Veo 2 and 3.
All content generated within the mobile app will automatically sync with the user's Creative Cloud account. Adobe Creative Cloud subscribers can access the Firefly app's tools as part of their existing subscription, but the use of certain AI features requires Firefly generative credits — a token-based system introduced in 2023. These credits are allocated monthly to Creative Cloud members and can also be acquired separately via a dedicated Firefly subscription.
Adobe has also updated its collaborative design platform Firefly Boards, which was first introduced in beta in April 2025. Similar in format to digital whiteboarding tools such as Figma's FigJam, Firefly Boards now includes video generation capabilities. Users can upload video clips, remix existing footage, and generate new video segments using Adobe's Firefly video model or supported third-party systems, including Google's Veo 3.
Adobe Firefly is available to download from the App Store now.
