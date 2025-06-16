Court Upholds Regulator's Case Against Apple Over App Store
Apple has lost a legal challenge in the Netherlands after a Dutch court ruled that the company abused its dominant market position by imposing restrictive payment terms on dating app developers (via Reuters).
The ruling was issued earlier today by the Rotterdam District Court, confirming a 2021 decision by the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM), which found that Apple violated European Union competition laws by forcing dating app developers to use its proprietary in-app payment system, prohibiting them from directing users to alternative payment methods, and charging commissions of up to 30% on transactions.
The court's decision means that the ACM's prior enforcement actions still stand, including a significant penalty for non-compliance. In a statement provided to Reuters following the ruling, an Apple spokesperson said the company would appeal the decision:
This ruling undermines the technology and tools we've created to benefit developers and protect users' privacy and security, and we plan to appeal.
The ACM initially ordered Apple in August 2021 to revise its policies for dating apps distributed via the Dutch App Store. Apple was told to allow developers of these apps to either integrate an alternative payment system or direct users to external payment options. When Apple failed to implement these changes in a manner the ACM deemed sufficient, the regulator imposed a series of weekly fines totaling €50 million. The case in the Netherlands is part of broader ongoing international scrutiny of Apple's App Store practices.
