iOS 26 Streamlines Apple Music Replay

iOS 26 improves the Apple Music Replay viewing experience.



As spotted by Hidde Collee and others, Apple Music Replay is now a completely native feature on iOS 26. This means that you can see your monthly and yearly listening statistics directly in the Apple Music app, rather than in a popover web view.

This change is minor in the grand scheme of things, but for many Apple Music enthusiasts, it is a long-awaited improvement.

Apple Music Replay is similar to Spotify Wrapped, showcasing the top songs and artists that you listen to each year, complete with a year-end highlight reel.

Apple Music Replay is available for most of the year, though.

A corresponding Apple Music Replay playlist is available in the Apple Music app, at the bottom of the Home tab. The playlist lists the 100 songs that you have listened to the most as the year progresses, and it is updated on a weekly basis until the end of the year. At that point, the playlist for that particular year becomes final.

iOS 26 is currently in beta, and the update should be released in September.