iOS 26 Includes These 100 New Features and Changes for Your iPhone

Apple has announced iOS 26, and the upcoming software update includes a long list of new features and changes for iPhones.



The first iOS 26 developer beta is now available, and a public beta will follow next month. The update will be released later this year.

iOS 26 is compatible with the iPhone 11 and newer.

Below, we have provided a high-level overview of 100 new features and changes that are coming with iOS 26, in no particular order: