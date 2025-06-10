Apple Offers Safari Design Choices in iOS 26, Learning from Past Criticism

by

Apple introduced a new, compact design for Safari in iOS 26 that serves as the default layout, but there are two other design options available if you don't like it.

ios 26 safari options
In the Safari section of the Settings app, you can select Compact (the default), Bottom, or Top. The latter two are the options in iOS 18, so ‌iOS 26‌ uses that same layout, but with a tweaked design to match the Liquid Glass aesthetic.

ios 26 safari design light modeThe three Safari Tab options in ‌iOS 26‌, Light Mode

Functionally, the Bottom and Top Tabs operate in the same way as the Safari Tab bars in ‌iOS 18‌, so you don't need to change anything about how you use Safari. The Compact option hides the share, bookmark, and tab settings behind the three-dot button on the left of the URL bar.

ios 18 safari designSafari in ‌iOS 18‌

The Liquid Glass translucent design blends the URL bar and buttons into the background of the webpage you're looking at regardless of what layout you choose. The effect is similar in both Light and Dark mode, with the color of the bar determined by the webpage's content.

ios 26 safari design dark modeThe three Safari Tab options in ‌iOS 26‌, Dark Mode

When you scroll down with any of the Tab settings, the URL bar and buttons collapse down into a single, small bar with just the webpage address listed. The collapsible bar allows you to see more of the webpage without distractions.

ios 26 safari menu collapsedCollapsed Tab Bar in ‌iOS 26‌

Back when iOS 15 was in beta testing, Apple changed the design of Safari and did not initially provide different layout options for the URL bar. Apple received negative feedback throughout the beta testing process, and ultimately implemented options to revert to the original design. This time around, Apple has learned its lesson, and has provided users with more choice for the Safari layout.

safariThe iOS 15 Safari Tab Bar

Apple has actually offered design choices for several of the ‌iOS 26‌ design updates that could be controversial. The Phone app offers a unified view, for example, but by default, it's not implemented. There are also glass-like icons that can be selected, but they're also not the default option.

Related Roundup: iOS 26
Tag: Safari

Popular Stories

WWDC25 Live Coverage Feature 1

WWDC 2025 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and More

Monday June 9, 2025 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. MacRumors is on hand for the event and we'll be sharing details and our thoughts throughout the day. We're expecting to see a number of software-related announcements led by a design revamp across Apple's platforms that will also see the numbering of all of...
Read Full Article1212 comments
liquid glass

Apple Announces All-New 'Liquid Glass' Software Redesign Across iOS 26 and More

Monday June 9, 2025 10:13 am PDT by
Apple today announced a complete redesign of all of its major software platforms called "Liquid Glass." Announced simultaneously for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, visionOS, and CarPlay, Liquid Glass forms a new universal design language for the first time. At its WWDC 2025 keynote address, Apple's software chief Craig Federighi said "Apple Silicon has become dramatically more powerful...
Read Full Article241 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2025 in 9 Minutes

Monday June 9, 2025 5:21 pm PDT by
At today's WWDC 2025 keynote event, Apple unveiled a new design that will inform the next decade of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS development, so needless to say, it was a busy day. Apple also unveiled a ton of new features for the iPhone, an overhauled Spotlight interface for the Mac, and a ton of updates that make the iPad more like a Mac than ever before. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel ...
Read Full Article144 comments
iPadOS 26 Apple Newsroom

Apple Says iPadOS 26 is Compatible With These iPad Models

Monday June 9, 2025 11:22 am PDT by
Apple today announced that iPadOS 26 will be compatible with the iPad models listed below. iPadOS 26 features a new Liquid Glass design, a menu bar, improved app windowing, and more. iPadOS 26 supports the following iPad models:iPad Pro (M4) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later) iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later) iPad Air (M2 and later) iPad Air (3rd generation and...
Read Full Article111 comments
iPhone Car Key WWDC 2025

Apple Says These 13 Vehicle Brands Will Soon Offer iPhone Car Keys

Monday June 9, 2025 2:38 pm PDT by
In 2020, Apple added a digital car key feature to its Wallet app, allowing users to lock, unlock, and start a compatible vehicle with an iPhone or Apple Watch. The feature is currently offered by select automakers, including Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and a handful of others, and it is set to expand further. During its WWDC 2025 keynote today, Apple said that 13...
Read Full Article26 comments
AirTag Backpack

New AirTag With Three Upgrades is 'Nearly Ready' to Launch

Sunday June 8, 2025 11:44 am PDT by
Apple's long-rumored AirTag 2 might be coming soon. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman briefly mentioned that a new AirTag is "nearly ready" to launch. Last year, he said that it would be released around the middle of 2025, and the midpoint of the year is just a few weeks away. "The new AirTag is nearly ready, having been prepared for launch over the past several...
Read Full Article47 comments
Apple WWDC25 iOS 26 hero 250609

Apple Announces iOS 26 With 'Liquid Glass' Design, Live Translation, Overhauled Phone App, and More

Monday June 9, 2025 11:00 am PDT by
Apple at WWDC announced iOS 26, introducing a comprehensive visual redesign built around its new "Liquid Glass" concept, alongside expanded Apple Intelligence capabilities, updates to core communication apps, and more. Liquid Glass is a translucent material that reflects and refracts surroundings to create dynamic, responsive interface elements, according to Apple. The new design language...
Read Full Article127 comments

Top Rated Comments

nuff_said Avatar
nuff_said
1 hour ago at 05:42 pm
I’m leaving this comment for all those who like the fact that we have an option. Score one for the good guys!

Now, I’ll sit back and wait for a thumbs down vote for those who don’t like the fact we have options.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
risenphoenixkai Avatar
risenphoenixkai
1 hour ago at 05:37 pm
I hated the tabs on bottom layout when it first came out and avoided using it for years.

I eventually decided to give it a try again on a trial basis — use it for a week, and if I still hated it, revert. I never went back to tabs on top after that.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
34 minutes ago at 06:12 pm
I dislike floating elements though. It's unfortunate that all three options have them.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
skiguy45 Avatar
skiguy45
25 minutes ago at 06:20 pm
liquid glass looks horrible. Why does the whole page blur when near the edge, even if not covered by the floating tab?




Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GrassShark Avatar
GrassShark
56 minutes ago at 05:50 pm
Great to see them understand that one design doesn't fit everyone. Would love to see fundamental UI options like these available in other stock apps.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kurtfoster Avatar
kurtfoster
54 minutes ago at 05:51 pm
I for one, prefer the address bar at the top. That’s how it’s always been for me, and it’s what I’m used to. Also, I’m too old to change. Hopefully that will continue to be a choice.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments