Samsung's Summer Sale Includes Steep Discounts on Monitors, TVs, Galaxy Phones, and More

by

Samsung's new Discover Samsung sale is still going on this weekend, and it includes savings on monitors, TVs, Galaxy products, and more.

One of the best overall deals during this sale is on The Frame TVs, which are available for up to $1,300 off, depending on the size of the model you purchase. Nearly every size is being discounted during this event, with the popular 65-inch The Frame TV available for $1,499.99, down from $1,999.99.

SITEWIDE DISCOUNTS
Discover Samsung Summer Sale

The best monitor deals include the popular 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $999.99, down from $1,599.99. At $600 off this is a solid second-best price on the display, which has a matte display, modular 4K SlimFit camera, and support for Thunderbolt 4.

$300 OFF
32-inch Smart Monitor M80D for $399.99

$600 OFF
27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $999.99

Of course, there's a lot more on sale than just monitors. This sale also covers the newest Galaxy S25 smartphones, The Frame TV, and Samsung's line of home appliances, including refrigerators and washer/dryers. We've accumulated some of these deals in the lists below, but be sure to check out Samsung's website for the full sale.

TVs

Monitors and Storage

Refrigerators

Galaxy Products

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

