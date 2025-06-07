Best Buy's Weekend Sale Features Record Low Prices on iPad Mini, MacBook Air, and More

by

Best Buy is hosting a new "Apple Shopping Event" this weekend, with major discounts across MacBook Air, iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad, and Apple Watch.

Best Buy Weekend Sale FeatureNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Top Picks

M4 MacBook Air

macbook air new green
Starting with the 13-inch models, Best Buy has $150 off all three of the new configurations of the M4 MacBook Air. Prices start at $849.00 for the 256GB model, then raise to $1,049.00 for the 16GB/512GB model and $1,249.00 for the 24GB/512GB model. These are all solid second-best prices.

$150 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $849.00

$150 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,049.00

$150 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (24GB/512GB) for $1,249.00

Moving to the larger display models, Best Buy is matching the all-time low prices on two 15-inch models of the M4 MacBook Air, but Amazon has the best prices around on the 24GB/512GB model.

$150 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,049.00

$150 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,249.00

iPad Mini 7

ipad mini 7 yellow
Best Buy this weekend is matching record low prices on every Wi-Fi model of the iPad mini 7, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. You'll also find a few deals on cellular models during this sale.

$100 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $399.00

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00

$100 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.00

11th Gen iPad

11th gen ipad new green
In terms of deals on the 11th generation iPad, the standout deal this time around is on the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad, available for $499.00, down from $649.00. This is a new all-time low price on the tablet.

$50 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00

$50 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00

$150 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $499.00

There are also numerous discounts on cellular models, starting at $449.00 for the 128GB model.

$50 OFF
128GB Cellular iPad for $449.00

$50 OFF
256GB Cellular iPad for $549.00

$50 OFF
512GB Cellular iPad for $749.00

M3 iPad Air

m3 ipad air new green
For the M3 iPad Air, Best Buy has $100 off every model of the 2025 tablet. Our list below focuses on Wi-Fi models, but you'll also find many cellular models on sale at $100 off right now.

$100 OFF
11-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $499.00

$100 OFF
13-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $699.00

The 128GB cellular 11-inch iPad Air is available for $649.00 and the 128GB cellular 13-inch iPad Air is available for $849.00, both $100 discounts.

11-inch M3 iPad Air

13-inch M3 iPad Air

Apple Watch Series 10

apple watch series 10 new green
Best Buy has a match of the all-time low prices on nearly every Apple Watch Series 10 model, starting at $299.00 for the 42mm GPS device. You'll find both GPS and cellular watches on sale at Best Buy, with multiple band styles available as well.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

Apple Watch SE

apple watch se new green
In addition to Series 10 deals, Best Buy is discounting the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE to $169.00 today, down from $249.00. This is the best price we've tracked so far in 2025, and it's available in Starlight, Silver, and Midnight Aluminum color options.

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $169.00

Additionally, you can get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE at an all-time low price of $199.00 today on Best Buy, down from $279.00. This one is also available in Midnight, Silver, and Starlight Aluminum colors, and multiple band sizes.

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $199.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

