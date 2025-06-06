tvOS 26 to Support These Apple TV Models

Apple's upcoming tvOS 26 software update will support all Apple TV models that are compatible with tvOS 18, according to a private account on X with a proven track record for upcoming software updates.



If this rumor is accurate, and we have high confidence that it is, then tvOS 26 will be compatible with the Apple TV HD – released in 2015(!) – and beyond:

Apple TV HD (2015)

Apple TV 4K (1st generation, 2017)

Apple TV 4K (2nd generation, 2021)

Apple TV 4K (3rd generation, 2022)

Rather than naming the next-generation version tvOS 19, Apple is going to call it tvOS 26, our source confirmed. All of the software updates coming this year will be numbered "26," reflecting the September 2025 to September 2026 release cycle.

The visionOS-inspired design coming to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS will also extend to tvOS. While tvOS typically receives less attention and specific details are scarce, we can infer some changes based on iOS rumors.

iOS 26 is expected to feature a visionOS-like interface with translucent elements, floating menus and windows, and softer, rounded visuals. The design uses light and shadow to create a glass-like effect, as seen in Apple's WWDC promotional imagery, so expect these to appear.

We're also expecting new screensavers, a new cross-platform Games app, Wi-Fi syncing, and potential new AI-powered features. For everything we know, be sure to check out our WWDC roundup for tvOS 26.