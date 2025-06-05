WhatsApp Testing AI Chatbot Creation Feature and Usernames

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that lets users build their own AI chatbot assistant within the app, reports WABetaInfo.
Currently rolling out to a small number of WhatsApp beta testers is a new section in the app called "AI Studio," which walks users through the creation of their AI assistant.
The idea isn't dissimilar to OpenAI's custom GPTs or Google Gemini's Gems. Users can devise their AI's role, personality traits, specialisms, and style of discourse, and start chatting with them immediately after creation. Here's how WABetaInfo describes it:
The creation process is structured as a guided flow directly from the AI Studio screen, making it easier to follow even for users with no technical background. The process starts with users selecting a role for their AI, which could range from a study coach to a travel assistant or even a motivational companion. They then choose a personality style and tone, such as calm and thoughtful, energetic and funny, or professional and informative. Based on these choices, WhatsApp offers smart suggestions to help shape the AI's behavior and conversational style.
WhatsApp owner Meta already offers a web-based AI Studio tool that enables users to create, customize, and deploy AI-powered chatbots across Meta's services like Instagram and Messenger. The WhatsApp implementation looks like it will replicate this feature, only within WhatsApp itself. When the feature will roll out to all users remains unclear.
In related news, WhatsApp developers are also working on bringing usernames to the chat platform. By choosing a unique handle, users will be able to connect with others without sharing their phone number, which should further enhance privacy. Usernames are also in the testing phase, and it's unknown when WhatsApp will take them live.
If you pay for iCloud storage on your iPhone, Apple introduced an additional perk for you this year, at no additional cost.
The perk is the ability to create invitations in the Apple Invites app for the iPhone, which was released in the App Store in February.
In the Apple Invites app, iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations for any occasion, such as birthday parties, graduations, baby...
WWDC 2025 is just one week away, with Apple's opening keynote scheduled to begin on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Ahead of the annual developer conference, Apple updated its WWDC page today with a new "Sleek peek" tagline, which replaces the original "On the horizon" tagline that it used over the past few weeks.
The graphic for WWDC 2025 has also been updated. It is now a...
While the spotlight has been on CarPlay Ultra lately, the regular version of CarPlay is set to receive some enhancements alongside iOS 26.
Apple will announce iOS 26 at WWDC 2025 next week, and the software update is expected to upgrade the CarPlay experience in at least two ways.
The first iOS 26 beta should be seeded to developers shortly after Apple's keynote, and the update will...
It has been three weeks as of today since Apple released iOS 18.5, and we are still waiting for the first iOS 18.6 beta to follow.
Below, we outline everything we know about iOS 18.6 so far.
Timing
Apple's software engineers have been internally testing iOS 18.6 since late March, according to the MacRumors visitors logs.
The first betas of iOS 13.6 through iOS 16.6 were all released...
WWDC is less than a week away, and as we ramp up to the big announcement, we're going to share details on what we know about each operating system. We're starting with the next-generation version of macOS, which Apple is apparently going to call macOS Tahoe.
Name
Since the current version of macOS is macOS 15, it would normally be followed by macOS 16, but Apple is changing its naming...
Designer Sebastiaan de With has published an impressive preview of what Apple's rumored iOS redesign might look like, complete with detailed mockups and a design philosophy that he believes could reshape how users interact with their devices.
With WWDC just days away, de With – co-founder of photography app maker Lux and former Apple designer – has created what he calls "Living Glass"...
The 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference is coming up quick, with less than a week to go before the big keynote event. We're sharing a series of rumor recaps this week, for those who want to get a sneak peek at some of the features expected in Apple's upcoming software updates.
iOS 26 is definitely the OS that we've heard the most about, and rumors suggest that it's going to get a major...
WWDC 2025 is just one week away, with Apple's opening keynote scheduled to begin on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.
Apple will announce its latest software updates, including iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, watchOS 26, and visionOS 26, which are all rumored to feature a sleek new glass-like design. There might not be any hardware announcements, however, as Bloomberg's Mark...