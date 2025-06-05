WhatsApp Testing AI Chatbot Creation Feature and Usernames

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that lets users build their own AI chatbot assistant within the app, reports WABetaInfo.



Currently rolling out to a small number of WhatsApp beta testers is a new section in the app called "AI Studio," which walks users through the creation of their AI assistant.

The idea isn't dissimilar to OpenAI's custom GPTs or Google Gemini's Gems. Users can devise their AI's role, personality traits, specialisms, and style of discourse, and start chatting with them immediately after creation. Here's how WABetaInfo describes it:



The creation process is structured as a guided flow directly from the AI Studio screen, making it easier to follow even for users with no technical background. The process starts with users selecting a role for their AI, which could range from a study coach to a travel assistant or even a motivational companion. They then choose a personality style and tone, such as calm and thoughtful, energetic and funny, or professional and informative. Based on these choices, WhatsApp offers smart suggestions to help shape the AI's behavior and conversational style.

WhatsApp owner Meta already offers a web-based AI Studio tool that enables users to create, customize, and deploy AI-powered chatbots across Meta's services like Instagram and Messenger. The WhatsApp implementation looks like it will replicate this feature, only within WhatsApp itself. When the feature will roll out to all users remains unclear.



In related news, WhatsApp developers are also working on bringing usernames to the chat platform. By choosing a unique handle, users will be able to connect with others without sharing their phone number, which should further enhance privacy. Usernames are also in the testing phase, and it's unknown when WhatsApp will take them live.