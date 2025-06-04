Apple Notes Expected to Gain Markdown Support in iOS 26

Apple's Notes app is rumored to be getting Markdown support in iOS 26 and macOS 26, according to 9to5Mac. The feature would allow users to format text using simple syntax rather than relying on the app's current rich text controls.



Markdown support would be a major upgrade for power users who prefer keyboard-driven formatting. Instead of tapping buttons to bold text or create headers, users could type **bold** or # Header directly into their notes.

The addition would put Apple Notes on par with popular note-taking apps like Obsidian, Notion, and Bear, which have long supported the lightweight markup language. For developers and writers already familiar with Markdown from platforms like GitHub or Reddit, it would also eliminate the need to switch between apps.

If the rumor holds up, it's likely to be unveiled at next week's Worldwide Developers Conference alongside other iOS 26 improvements, including automatic translation and polls in Messages, not to mention a major visual redesign.