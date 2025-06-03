iPhone 16e Sales Lag Behind SE Models Despite Bestseller Status

by

The iPhone 16e is one of Europe's top-selling smartphones, yet its early sales figures still lagged significantly behind those of Apple's previous mid-tier models, according to Counterpoint Research.

iPhone 16e Feature 1
‌iPhone 16e‌ launched in February, marking the company's first attempt in recent years to redefine its mid-range offerings with a product distinct from its "SE" branding. Despite debuting on Europe's Top 10 smartphones list in its first full month of availability, the model failed to match the initial traction of its predecessors.

Counterpoint Research finds that the ‌iPhone 16e‌ was the ninth best-selling smartphone in Europe in March, representing 8% of Apple's total iPhone sales in the region and 2% of the broader smartphone market. In Western Europe, the device performed slightly better, securing the seventh position overall.

However, the ‌iPhone 16e‌'s early performance marks a clear departure from the success of the ‌iPhone‌ SE models that preceded it. The third-generation ‌iPhone‌ SE from 2022 ranked sixth on the same European bestseller list during its first month and accounted for 12% of Apple's regional ‌iPhone‌ sales.

The second-generation ‌iPhone‌ SE from 2020 performed even more strongly, achieving third place overall and making up 19% of Apple's European ‌iPhone‌ sales in its debut month. Compared to these benchmarks, ‌iPhone 16e‌ sales were down 17% versus the ‌iPhone‌ SE (2022) and down 20% compared to the ‌iPhone‌ SE (2020), according to Counterpoint.

Unsurprisingly, the primary reason identified for the ‌iPhone 16e‌'s weaker debut is its higher launch price. The 16e starts at €699 ($599) in Europe. This is a significant increase over the ‌iPhone‌ SE (2022), which debuted at €519 ($429), and the ‌iPhone‌ SE (2020), which launched at €479 ($399).

Additionally, the mid-tier smartphone market in Europe is increasingly price-sensitive; consumers are showing increased interest in refurbished and second-hand iPhones, which further complicates Apple's efforts to drive volume through new mid-range hardware.

Top Rated Comments

MacUserFella
MacUserFella
15 minutes ago at 08:15 am
Is this really a surprise? Apple launched a "budget" iPhone at $599
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CWallace
CWallace
10 minutes ago at 08:20 am

The majority of people I know don't care about specs and mainly shop price. When I start blathering on about the spec sheet, their eyes glaze over.
And if they do care about specs, they can get more with the previous generation main model (which is either still on sale as new or via refurbishment which is effectively new).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane
turbineseaplane
9 minutes ago at 08:21 am
Apple priced it too high for what it is.

Yes, it was intentional, I know.
They likely wanted to use this release as an "opportunity" to raise the floor on all new iPhone prices.

?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kiranmk2
kiranmk2
9 minutes ago at 08:22 am
If this keeps up, we may see that iPhone 16e Mini after all (at $499).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BillyBobBongo
BillyBobBongo
8 minutes ago at 08:23 am
I'm still rocking an old SE, I'll hold on to it as long as I can. I always buy the cheapest iPhone I can when my old one dies, the jump in specs is always more than I need. A phone for me is purely a communication tool.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane
turbineseaplane
8 minutes ago at 08:23 am

If this keeps up, we may see that iPhone 16e Mini after all (at $499).
Sign me up!
Although, it'd suck to lose MagSafe (or w/e the specific downgrade is around that point)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
