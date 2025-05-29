Perplexity Gains Labs for Creating Reports, Spreadsheets, Web Apps and More

AI-powered search tool Perplexity today gained Perplexity Labs, a feature that provides subscribers with a way to create reports, spreadsheets, web apps, and dashboards that are backed by "extensive research and analysis."



The company says that if Perplexity Search is a 24/7 answer machine, Perplexity Labs is akin to having an entire team available for help.

Perplexity Labs can work on its own for 10 minutes or more, using tools for deep web browsing, code execution, chart creation, and image generation. It is able to complete what would have "taken days of work" in a 10 minute period, developing marketing plans, analyzing finances, creating meal plans, and more. Perplexity has examples of what Perplexity Labs is able to do in its Projects Gallery.

Perplexity Pro subscribers have access to Labs as of today, and it can be selected from the mode selector interface on the web or in the iOS app. Mac app support is coming soon. Perplexity Pro is priced at $20 per month.