Apple Updates Logic Pro for Mac and iPad With Several New Features

Apple today announced that it has updated its professional beat-making app Logic Pro with several new features on the Mac and iPad.



First, a new Flashback Capture feature lets you recover a performance that otherwise may have been lost because you forgot to set Logic Pro to record.

Next, there are enhancements to the Stem Splitter feature that allows you to extract stems from an audio track for vocals, bass, drums, and other instrumental parts. With today's update, Apple says Stem Splitter now offers even greater audio fidelity, and the feature now supports guitar and piano. Stem Splitter requires a Mac with an M1 chip or newer, or an iPad with an A12 Bionic chip or newer running iPadOS 18.4 or later.

The new version of Logic Pro also includes a new Dancefloor Rush sound pack for the Mac and iPad, offering drum-and-bass sounds with over 400 dynamic loops and punchy drum kits. Two more sound packs added to the Mac app include Magnetic Imperfections with analog tape sounds, and Tosin Abasi with progressive metal guitar sounds.

On the Mac, Logic Pro's built-in notepad now supports Apple Intelligence's Writing Tools.

Logic Pro version 11.2 for Mac and version 2.2 for iPad are available now in the App Store, as free updates for existing users. In the U.S., Logic Pro costs $199.99 on the Mac for new users, and $4.99 per month or $49 per year on the iPad.

For a list of all new features and changes introduced today, read Apple's full release notes for the latest versions of the Mac app and iPad app.