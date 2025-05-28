Apple Updates Logic Pro for Mac and iPad With Several New Features
Apple today announced that it has updated its professional beat-making app Logic Pro with several new features on the Mac and iPad.
First, a new Flashback Capture feature lets you recover a performance that otherwise may have been lost because you forgot to set Logic Pro to record.
Next, there are enhancements to the Stem Splitter feature that allows you to extract stems from an audio track for vocals, bass, drums, and other instrumental parts. With today's update, Apple says Stem Splitter now offers even greater audio fidelity, and the feature now supports guitar and piano. Stem Splitter requires a Mac with an M1 chip or newer, or an iPad with an A12 Bionic chip or newer running iPadOS 18.4 or later.
The new version of Logic Pro also includes a new Dancefloor Rush sound pack for the Mac and iPad, offering drum-and-bass sounds with over 400 dynamic loops and punchy drum kits. Two more sound packs added to the Mac app include Magnetic Imperfections with analog tape sounds, and Tosin Abasi with progressive metal guitar sounds.
On the Mac, Logic Pro's built-in notepad now supports Apple Intelligence's Writing Tools.
Logic Pro version 11.2 for Mac and version 2.2 for iPad are available now in the App Store, as free updates for existing users. In the U.S., Logic Pro costs $199.99 on the Mac for new users, and $4.99 per month or $49 per year on the iPad.
For a list of all new features and changes introduced today, read Apple's full release notes for the latest versions of the Mac app and iPad app.
Popular Stories
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of May 2025:
Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X ...
The popular messaging app WhatsApp has teased a long-awaited iPad app, which would be offered alongside its existing iPhone and Mac apps.
The official WhatsApp account on X today reacted with an eyes emoji to a post saying that WhatsApp should release an iPad app. This could be a hint that Meta is gearing up to release WhatsApp for iPad, which has already been available for beta testing via...
WWDC 2025 is just two weeks away as of today, with Apple's opening keynote scheduled for Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.
During the keynote, Apple is expected to announce iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, tvOS 19, visionOS 3, and other software updates, along with new Apple Intelligence features. In some years, there are also hardware announcements at WWDC, but there are no...
Apple has scrapped some of the features that it had planned for its long-rumored smart home hub device, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
"I'm told that Apple has pulled some bolder features from the device that could reappear in subsequent models," wrote Gurman, in his Power On newsletter this week. However, he did not reveal any of the specific features that were pulled.
Apple made...
WWDC is coming up quickly with a number of software announcements in store, but we're also looking further ahead to hardware launches like the iPhone 17 lineup and even Apple's smart glasses project.
This week also saw big news with former Apple design guru Jony Ive joining forces with OpenAI to build future AI-driven devices, while Fortnite returned to the U.S. App Store for the first time...
Apple is reportedly preparing to implement significant iPhone hardware redesigns each year for the next three generations.
According leaks from the Chinese supply chain disclosed by Weibo user "Digital Chat Station," Apple plans to carry out a series of phased industrial design changes affecting different parts of the iPhone across three consecutive years: 2025, 2026, and 2027. The changes...
Apple recently raised prices for its iCloud+ plans in Brazil, Chile, and Peru, according to a support document updated last Thursday.
The table below outlines the price changes in each country.
Country
Old Prices
New Prices
Brazil
50GB: R$ 4.90
200GB: R$ 14.90
2TB: R$ 49.90
6TB: R$ 149.90
12TB: R$ 299.90
50GB: R$ ...
Apple had plans to offer a Starlink-like satellite home internet service in collaboration with Boeing, The Information reports.
Starting in 2015, Apple held discussions with Boeing about "Project Eagle," a plan to launch a service to provide wireless internet services to iPhones and homes. The companies would have launched thousands of satellites into orbit around the Earth to beam internet...