Get the M4 iPad Pro for Its Lowest-Ever Price of $866.03 on Amazon

Amazon is discounting numerous models of Apple's M4 iPad Pro this week, mainly focusing on 11-inch models this time around. Simultaneously, Amazon has the Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00 right now, and it's compatible with these iPad Pro models.

In this sale, the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro has hit a new all-time low price of $866.03, down from $999.00. There are multiple record low prices on 11-inch iPad Pros right now on Amazon, with up to $300 off these tablets and no coupon codes required.

256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro for $866.03

These iPad Pro models feature Apple's M4 chip, OLED displays, and support for the Apple Pencil Pro and the Magic Keyboard. Don't forget that you can get the Apple Pencil Pro for a match of its all-time low price of $99.00 today on Amazon, down from $129.00.

Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

