You Can Earn a Running Day Apple Watch Activity Award on June 4

Apple's next Apple Watch activity challenge is set to take place on June 4 to celebrate Global Running Day. Apple started hosting an activity challenge for running day last year.

To complete the challenge, Apple Watch owners will need to record a running workout of at least five kilometers (aka a 5K run) on June 4.

Let's run this one together. On June 4, record a running workout and go at least 5K (3.1 mi) to earn this special badge. Record it with any app that adds workouts to Health.

Completing the challenge will provide Apple Watch users with a dedicated award in the Fitness app along with animate stickers that can be used in the Messages app.

Last month, Apple provided a limited-edition pin to celebrate Global Close Your Rings day, which Apple introduced to highlight the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch.

