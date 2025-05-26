Memorial Day Apple Deals Include Low Prices on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and More

Amazon is hosting a big collection of discounts across multiple Apple products this week, including notable deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, Apple Pencil Pro, and MacBook Air. We're also still tracking great Memorial Day discounts across popular brands like Samsung, Logitech, Belkin, and many more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Memorial Day sales

AirPods



Amazon has the USB-C AirPods Max for $479.99 in Starlight, down from $549.00 (matched at Best Buy). This is a solid second-best price on the headphones, and it's been a few months since we last tracked an all-time low price, so if you've been waiting for a deal this is a good time to buy.

Similarly, the AirPods 4 with ANC are on sale on Amazon for $148.99, which is an all-time low price.

Apple Watch



For Apple Watches, you can get $100 off two models of the Series 10. This sale was much more extensive earlier in the month, but there are still a few discounts remaining on both the 42mm and 46mm GPS models.

iPad Mini



Amazon is kicking off the week with the return of record low prices on every Wi-Fi model of the iPad mini 7, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00 (matched at Best Buy). You'll also find a few deals on cellular models during this sale.

iPad



The new 11th generation iPad is available for up to $55 off this week on Amazon, starting at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model (matched at Best Buy).

Apple Pencil Pro



Amazon has the Apple Pencil Pro for the low price of $99.00 right now, down from $129.00.

MacBook Air



There are a few big discounts across the M4 MacBook Air lineup on Amazon, including $149 off both 13-inch and 15-inch models. All of these deals will require you to clip an on-page coupon before heading to checkout.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

