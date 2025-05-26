Memorial Day Apple Deals Include Low Prices on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and More

by

Amazon is hosting a big collection of discounts across multiple Apple products this week, including notable deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, Apple Pencil Pro, and MacBook Air. We're also still tracking great Memorial Day discounts across popular brands like Samsung, Logitech, Belkin, and many more.

memorial day 2022 featureNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Memorial Day sales

  • Samsung - Save on monitors, storage solutions, and more. Special TV deals include the 65" S90D OLED TV for $1,299 ($1,400 off) and the 77" S95D OLED TV for $2,499 ($2,100 off)
  • Best Buy - Save sitewide on Apple products, appliances, headphones, and more
  • Logitech - Get up to $150 off with select purchase amounts
  • T-Mobile - Get an iPhone 16 Pro at no cost when switching
  • Belkin - Get up to $60 off with select purchase amounts
  • Burton Goods - Get 25% off sitewide
  • Casely - BOGO free sitewide
  • GRID Studio - Get 15% off sitewide
  • ZAGG - Get 35% off sitewide

AirPods

airpods max blue
Amazon has the USB-C AirPods Max for $479.99 in Starlight, down from $549.00 (matched at Best Buy). This is a solid second-best price on the headphones, and it's been a few months since we last tracked an all-time low price, so if you've been waiting for a deal this is a good time to buy.

Similarly, the AirPods 4 with ANC are on sale on Amazon for $148.99, which is an all-time low price.

$30 OFF
AirPods 4 (ANC) for $148.99

$69 OFF
AirPods Max for $479.99

Apple Watch

apple watch series 10 blue
For Apple Watches, you can get $100 off two models of the Series 10. This sale was much more extensive earlier in the month, but there are still a few discounts remaining on both the 42mm and 46mm GPS models.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

$69 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $729.99

iPad Mini

ipad mini 7 blue
Amazon is kicking off the week with the return of record low prices on every Wi-Fi model of the iPad mini 7, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00 (matched at Best Buy). You'll also find a few deals on cellular models during this sale.

$100 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $399.00

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00

$100 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.00

iPad

new ipad blue
The new 11th generation iPad is available for up to $55 off this week on Amazon, starting at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model (matched at Best Buy).

$50 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00

$50 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00

$55 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $594.95

Apple Pencil Pro

apple pencil pro blue
Amazon has the Apple Pencil Pro for the low price of $99.00 right now, down from $129.00.

$30 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00

MacBook Air

macbook air blue image
There are a few big discounts across the M4 MacBook Air lineup on Amazon, including $149 off both 13-inch and 15-inch models. All of these deals will require you to clip an on-page coupon before heading to checkout.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$149 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $849.99

$149 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,049.99

$149 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,049.99

$149 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,249.99

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

