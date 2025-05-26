Memorial Day Apple Deals Include Low Prices on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and More
Amazon is hosting a big collection of discounts across multiple Apple products this week, including notable deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, Apple Pencil Pro, and MacBook Air. We're also still tracking great Memorial Day discounts across popular brands like Samsung, Logitech, Belkin, and many more.
Memorial Day sales
- Samsung - Save on monitors, storage solutions, and more. Special TV deals include the 65" S90D OLED TV for $1,299 ($1,400 off) and the 77" S95D OLED TV for $2,499 ($2,100 off)
- Best Buy - Save sitewide on Apple products, appliances, headphones, and more
- Logitech - Get up to $150 off with select purchase amounts
- T-Mobile - Get an iPhone 16 Pro at no cost when switching
- Belkin - Get up to $60 off with select purchase amounts
- Burton Goods - Get 25% off sitewide
- Casely - BOGO free sitewide
- GRID Studio - Get 15% off sitewide
- ZAGG - Get 35% off sitewide
AirPods
Amazon has the USB-C AirPods Max for $479.99 in Starlight, down from $549.00 (matched at Best Buy). This is a solid second-best price on the headphones, and it's been a few months since we last tracked an all-time low price, so if you've been waiting for a deal this is a good time to buy.
Similarly, the AirPods 4 with ANC are on sale on Amazon for $148.99, which is an all-time low price.
Apple Watch
For Apple Watches, you can get $100 off two models of the Series 10. This sale was much more extensive earlier in the month, but there are still a few discounts remaining on both the 42mm and 46mm GPS models.
iPad Mini
Amazon is kicking off the week with the return of record low prices on every Wi-Fi model of the iPad mini 7, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00 (matched at Best Buy). You'll also find a few deals on cellular models during this sale.
iPad
The new 11th generation iPad is available for up to $55 off this week on Amazon, starting at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model (matched at Best Buy).
Apple Pencil Pro
Amazon has the Apple Pencil Pro for the low price of $99.00 right now, down from $129.00.
MacBook Air
There are a few big discounts across the M4 MacBook Air lineup on Amazon, including $149 off both 13-inch and 15-inch models. All of these deals will require you to clip an on-page coupon before heading to checkout.
