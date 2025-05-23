Best Apple Deals of the Week: Memorial Day Sales Arrive With Savings on iPad, AirPods, iPhone Accessories, and Much More

by

It's Memorial Day weekend, and retailers are hosting a wide variety of discount events online with big savings on everything from computer monitors to iPhones and charging accessories. We're also still tracking numerous deals that happened during the week, including savings on iPad mini 7, Apple Watch, and AirPods Max, as well as a huge markdown on your first year of Peacock.

Best Apple Deals Feature Shelf Purple 1Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Memorial Day sales

  • Samsung - Save on monitors, storage solutions, and more
  • Logitech - Get up to $150 off with select purchase amounts
  • T-Mobile - Get an iPhone 16 Pro at no cost when switching
  • Belkin - Get up to $60 off with select purchase amounts
  • Burton Goods - Get 25% off sitewide
  • Casely - BOGO free sitewide
  • GRID Studio - Get 15% off sitewide
  • ZAGG - Get 35% off sitewide

Charging Accessories at Amazon

new jackery purple

  • What's the deal? Find great deals on iPhone charging stations and Jackery batteries
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$70 OFF
Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe for $79.99

$200 OFF
Jackery Explorer 500 for $599.00

This week, we're tracking a handful of solid discounts on a collection of iPhone charging stations and portable power stations. Regarding the former accessories, you'll find up to $70 off charging stations from Twelve South and Belkin, with the Belkin devices requiring you to clip an on-page coupon.

For the Jackery accessories, there are big discounts on a few of the company's portable power stations. We've listed all of these deals below.

Anker

anker purple

  • What's the deal? Get 20% off sitewide with our exclusive sale
  • Where can I get it? Anker
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

EXCLUSIVE 20% OFF
Anker Sitewide Sale

Anker is still offering our readers an exclusive 20 percent off this month, and the code works on nearly every accessory sitewide. In order to get this deal, head to Anker's website and add an accessory to your cart, then enter the code Ankermacrumors2025 at checkout to see the discount.

Apple Watch Bands at Woot

new braided loop

  • What's the deal? Buy one Solo/Braided Loop on sale, get up to two free
  • Where can I get it? Woot
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

BUY ONE GET 2 FREE
Apple Watch Bands at Woot

Woot's BOGO sale on Apple Watch Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands is still happening this week, but it is poised to finally end later tonight. If enough stock still remains, Woot could extend the sale again, but now is your best chance to buy one Solo/Braided Loop at a huge discount and get up to two bands for free.

For more information on how this sale works, be sure to visit our original post.

Peacock

peacock purple

  • What's the deal? Get 68% off your first year of Peacock
  • Where can I get it? Peacock
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

68% OFF
Peacock for $24.99/Year

Peacock this week introduced one of its best offers so far in 2025, allowing new subscribers a chance to get a full year of the premium plan for $24.99, down from $79.99. You can read more about how to claim this offer in our original post.

OWC

owc purple

  • What's the deal? Save sitewide on Mac docks and more
  • Where can I get it? OWC
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

SITEWIDE DEALS
OWC Spring Sale

OWC's "Spring productivity event" includes big deals on USB-C docks, memory cards, external drives and enclosures, and Mac accessories. The highlight of the sale is the popular 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock for Mac, available for $169.00 once you add it to your cart, down from $279.99.

iPad Mini 7

new ipad mini 7 purple

  • What's the deal? Get $100 off iPad mini 7
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $399.00

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00

$100 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.00

Amazon is taking $100 off every Wi-Fi model of the iPad mini 7, as well as quite a few cellular models. Prices start at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, and these all represent record low prices on each device.

AirPods Max

airpods max purple

  • What's the deal? Get $69 off AirPods Max
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$69 OFF
AirPods Max (USB-C) for $479.99

Apple's USB-C AirPods Max hit $479.99 in every color this week on Amazon, and all models are still available today.

Apple Watch

apple watch 10 purple

  • What's the deal? Get up to $100 off Apple Watch Series 10 and SE
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $169.00

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $199.00

Amazon this week brought back a huge set of discounts across the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch SE, available for $100 off and $80 off, respectively.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

