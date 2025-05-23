Best Apple Deals of the Week: Memorial Day Sales Arrive With Savings on iPad, AirPods, iPhone Accessories, and Much More

It's Memorial Day weekend, and retailers are hosting a wide variety of discount events online with big savings on everything from computer monitors to iPhones and charging accessories. We're also still tracking numerous deals that happened during the week, including savings on iPad mini 7, Apple Watch, and AirPods Max, as well as a huge markdown on your first year of Peacock.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Memorial Day sales

Samsung - Save on monitors, storage solutions, and more

Logitech - Get up to $150 off with select purchase amounts

T-Mobile - Get an iPhone 16 Pro at no cost when switching

Belkin - Get up to $60 off with select purchase amounts

Burton Goods - Get 25% off sitewide

Casely - BOGO free sitewide

GRID Studio - Get 15% off sitewide

ZAGG - Get 35% off sitewide

Charging Accessories at Amazon

What's the deal? Find great deals on iPhone charging stations and Jackery batteries

Find great deals on iPhone charging stations and Jackery batteries Where can I get it? Amazon

This week, we're tracking a handful of solid discounts on a collection of iPhone charging stations and portable power stations. Regarding the former accessories, you'll find up to $70 off charging stations from Twelve South and Belkin, with the Belkin devices requiring you to clip an on-page coupon.

For the Jackery accessories, there are big discounts on a few of the company's portable power stations. We've listed all of these deals below.



Anker

What's the deal? Get 20% off sitewide with our exclusive sale

Get 20% off sitewide with our exclusive sale Where can I get it? Anker

Anker Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Anker is still offering our readers an exclusive 20 percent off this month, and the code works on nearly every accessory sitewide. In order to get this deal, head to Anker's website and add an accessory to your cart, then enter the code Ankermacrumors2025 at checkout to see the discount.



Apple Watch Bands at Woot

What's the deal? Buy one Solo/Braided Loop on sale, get up to two free

Buy one Solo/Braided Loop on sale, get up to two free Where can I get it? Woot

Woot Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Woot's BOGO sale on Apple Watch Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands is still happening this week, but it is poised to finally end later tonight. If enough stock still remains, Woot could extend the sale again, but now is your best chance to buy one Solo/Braided Loop at a huge discount and get up to two bands for free.

For more information on how this sale works, be sure to visit our original post.



Peacock

What's the deal? Get 68% off your first year of Peacock

Get 68% off your first year of Peacock Where can I get it? Peacock

Peacock Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Peacock this week introduced one of its best offers so far in 2025, allowing new subscribers a chance to get a full year of the premium plan for $24.99, down from $79.99. You can read more about how to claim this offer in our original post.



OWC

What's the deal? Save sitewide on Mac docks and more

Save sitewide on Mac docks and more Where can I get it? OWC

OWC Where can I find the original deal? Right here

OWC's "Spring productivity event" includes big deals on USB-C docks, memory cards, external drives and enclosures, and Mac accessories. The highlight of the sale is the popular 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock for Mac, available for $169.00 once you add it to your cart, down from $279.99.



iPad Mini 7

What's the deal? Get $100 off iPad mini 7

Get $100 off iPad mini 7 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon is taking $100 off every Wi-Fi model of the iPad mini 7, as well as quite a few cellular models. Prices start at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, and these all represent record low prices on each device.



AirPods Max

What's the deal? Get $69 off AirPods Max

Get $69 off AirPods Max Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Apple's USB-C AirPods Max hit $479.99 in every color this week on Amazon, and all models are still available today.



Apple Watch

What's the deal? Get up to $100 off Apple Watch Series 10 and SE

Get up to $100 off Apple Watch Series 10 and SE Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week brought back a huge set of discounts across the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch SE, available for $100 off and $80 off, respectively.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.