Vivaldi 7.4 for iOS Adds Background Audio Playback and New Tab Management Features

Vivaldi has released version 7.4 of its iOS browser, introducing background audio playback that lets users continue streaming music, podcasts, and videos even when switching apps or locking their screen.



We've tested the feature, and it works seamlessly with YouTube and other streaming services, eliminating interruptions during multitasking. Combined with a new setting that prevents links from automatically opening external apps, users can stay within Vivaldi while consuming media content.

Tab management upgrades include the addition of pinning and stacking capabilities. Users can pin frequently accessed sites like email or news feeds to the left side of the tab bar for quick access, while tab stacking allows grouping related sites together, with customizable names and colors to differentiate between stacks.

Elsewhere, the browser's history controls have been refined with new settings for search and typed history in the address bar. Users can now choose how much browsing data the browser remembers, offering either suggestion-based browsing or a fresh start.

There are also visual improvements including a redesigned tab bar featuring "floating tabs" inspired by Vivaldi's desktop version. Vivaldi says the cleaner design aims to make it easier to distinguish between open tabs while giving the browser a more modern appearance.



Vivaldi has an employee-owned structure without external investors, and sees itself as a privacy-focused alternative that prioritizes user experience over data collection. Vivaldi 7.4 is available now through the App Store for iPhone and iPad users. [Direct Link]