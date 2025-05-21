Amazon Takes Up to $70 Off 11th Gen iPad, Starting at $299
Amazon today has $50 discounts on both Wi-Fi and cellular models of Apple's 11th generation iPad. Prices start at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, a second-best price on this model. Best Buy is matching this deal, and a few other of the iPad discounts as well.
Additionally, Amazon has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00 ($50 off) and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $594.95 ($55 off). These are also both solid second-best prices on the 11th generation iPad.
There are also numerous discounts on cellular models, starting at $449.00 for the 128GB model. Amazon is providing an estimated delivery of May 26 for free shipping, while Prime members should be able to get the tablets a bit faster in most cases.
The 11th generation iPad is mainly a spec bump for the tablet line, now featuring the A16 chip and more storage, with the same design as the 10th generation iPad. The new iPad starts with 128GB of storage, and is also available in 256GB and a new 512GB configuration. The previous model was only available in 64GB and 256GB configurations.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
