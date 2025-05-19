Spotify Now Offers Direct Audiobook Purchases on iOS Following App Store Rule Changes

Spotify is taking full advantage of Apple's recent U.S. App Store changes, and it's now possible for Spotify subscribers to see audiobook pricing and make audiobook purchases using a web view in the Spotify app.



Spotify said today that Apple approved its latest update, which includes the audiobook functionality. If you've kept up with the disputes between Apple and Spotify over the years, you might remember that the two companies had a fight over audiobooks back in 2022.

When Spotify first added audiobooks to its app, Apple rejected the update three times because Spotify was breaking rules about how apps are allowed to communicate with users about purchasing options outside of the ‌App Store‌. Spotify wanted to send customers to buy books online to listen to in the app, and at the time, Apple had a rule allowing apps to send emails to customers about online purchases. Spotify's email had a link to purchase options, though, and Apple wouldn't allow it.

Spotify ultimately surrendered in 2022 and removed information about how to purchase an audiobook from the Spotify app, and that's how audiobooks on Spotify worked until now. The U.S.‌App Store‌ changes that Apple was ordered to implement allow for apps to direct customers to purchase options outside of apps, so Spotify is able to distribute audiobooks the way it wanted to in 2022.

When you tap on the audiobooks tab in the Spotify app and choose an audiobook, tapping on the lock icon over the audiobook opens up the Spotify website where the audiobook can be purchased directly from Spotify, with no in-app purchase option. There's also an option for Spotify Premium subscribers to buy "Top Up" hours to listen add to the 15 hours of audiobook playtime included with a Spotify membership.



In a blog post, Spotify praises the court decision that allowed for the U.S. ‌App Store‌ change.



This change lowers the barriers for more users to embrace their first - or tenth - audiobook, while allowing publishers and authors to reach fans and access new audiences seamlessly. It also helps level the playing field by allowing all developers to offer basic pricing information and easy-to-access links for consumers to purchase digital goods and services through iPhones with no unnecessary steps or additional taxes levied by Apple. In short, this freedom is a win for authors, audiences, and developers everywhere--if the legal ruling stands despite Apple's continued attempts to stop it.

Spotify previously updated its app to allow Spotify users to upgrade to a Premium subscription using the Spotify website, without Spotify having to give Apple a cut of the purchase price.

Apple is appealing the court ruling, but for now, all app developers in the U.S. are able to submit app updates that direct customers to in-app web views for making purchases that do not involve the in-app purchase system.