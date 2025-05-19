Apple Sports App Updated With Improved Access to Standings and NHL Goal Scorers, New Sports Newsletter
Apple today updated its Apple Sports app with several tweaks to improve the user experience, including at-a-glance standings on league pages, highlighting of goal scorers at the top of NHL game pages, and support for the upcoming Relegation Playoff in the German Bundesliga.
In addition to the feature changes, the Apple Sports app is now also promoting a new Sports Newsletter, allowing users to subscribe to a personalized weekday email newsletter with general sports news and items specific to the teams you follow. "The stories fans are talking about - plus, the latest updates on your favorite teams," reads the newsletter tagline.
Sports is one of four newsletters managed through Apple News, including a daily Good Morning newsletter to get your day started, a weekly Best of Apple News+ that shares "the week's most fascinating stories" as selected by Apple News editors, and a weekly Popular newsletter rounding up the most-read stories of the week.
Full release notes for the Apple Sports app update:
- Two matches, one winner. Follow the Relegation Playoff to find out who keeps their place in the Bundesliga.
- Standings are now available on league pages. See how your teams stack up at a glance.
- Goal scorers are now highlighted at the top of every NHL game for faster and easier updates.
Launched in February 2024, the Apple Sports app shows scores, stats, standings, upcoming games, and more for a variety of leagues. The free app is currently available only on the iPhone in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.
