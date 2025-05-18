Amazon's Weekend Sale Has Great Deals on AirPods Max, Apple Watch, iPad, and More

Amazon is hosting a big collection of discounts across multiple Apple products this weekend, including notable deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, Apple Pencil Pro, and MacBook Air.
AirPods
Amazon has the USB-C AirPods Max for $479.99 in Starlight, down from $549.00. This is a solid second-best price on the headphones, and it's been a few months since we last tracked an all-time low price, so if you've been waiting for a deal this is a good time to buy.
Similarly, the AirPods Pro 2 are on sale on Amazon for $188.56, which is another second-best price.
For Apple Watches, you can get $100 off two models of the Series 10. This sale was much more extensive earlier in the month, but there are still a few discounts remaining on both the 42mm and 46mm GPS models.
Apple today announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles.
CarPlay Ultra features deep integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster and systems, built-in Radio and Climate apps, customizable widgets, and more. The interface is tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's identity, and drivers can also adjust...
President Donald Trump has asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to halt the company's manufacturing expansion in India, in a potential disruption of Apple's plan to shift iPhone production away from China.
"I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday," Trump said during his state visit to Qatar, according to Bloomberg. "He is building all over India."
"They [India] have offered us a deal where...
Apple this week introduced a new feature designed to allow prospective Apple Music users to import their saved music and playlists from third-party music services to Apple Music.
The feature is either in an expanded testing phase or it has started rolling out, and it is available in Australia and New Zealand according to an Apple Support document. Signs of the transfer option first surfaced...
Apple's Vision Pro headset has left many early adopters expressing dissatisfaction over its weight, limited use cases, and sparse software ecosystem, according to a new article from The Wall Street Journal.
In the year following the device's launch, user feedback suggests that it has failed to meet expectations for comfort, software support, and social acceptance. In interviews conducted by T...