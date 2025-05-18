Amazon's Weekend Sale Has Great Deals on AirPods Max, Apple Watch, iPad, and More

by

Amazon is hosting a big collection of discounts across multiple Apple products this weekend, including notable deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, Apple Pencil Pro, and MacBook Air.

AirPods

Amazon has the USB-C AirPods Max for $479.99 in Starlight, down from $549.00. This is a solid second-best price on the headphones, and it's been a few months since we last tracked an all-time low price, so if you've been waiting for a deal this is a good time to buy.

Similarly, the AirPods Pro 2 are on sale on Amazon for $188.56, which is another second-best price.

$60 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $188.56

$69 OFF
AirPods Max for $479.99

Apple Watch

apple watch series 10 blue
For Apple Watches, you can get $100 off two models of the Series 10. This sale was much more extensive earlier in the month, but there are still a few discounts remaining on both the 42mm and 46mm GPS models.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

$69 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $729.99

iPad

new ipad blue
The new 11th generation iPad is available for up to $55 off this weekend on Amazon, starting at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model.

$50 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00

$50 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00

$55 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $594.95

Apple Pencil Pro

apple pencil pro blue
Amazon has the Apple Pencil Pro for the low price of $99.00 right now, down from $129.00.

$30 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00

MacBook Air

macbook air blue image
There are a few big discounts across the M4 MacBook Air lineup on Amazon, including up to $171 off both 13-inch and 15-inch models.

$150 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $849.00

$150 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,049.00

$170 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (24GB/512GB) for $1,229.00

$150 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,049.00

$150 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,249.00

$171 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (24GB/512GB) for $1,427.11

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

