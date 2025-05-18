Amazon's Weekend Sale Has Great Deals on AirPods Max, Apple Watch, iPad, and More

Amazon is hosting a big collection of discounts across multiple Apple products this weekend, including notable deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, Apple Pencil Pro, and MacBook Air.



AirPods

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon has the USB-C AirPods Max for $479.99 in Starlight, down from $549.00. This is a solid second-best price on the headphones, and it's been a few months since we last tracked an all-time low price, so if you've been waiting for a deal this is a good time to buy.

Similarly, the AirPods Pro 2 are on sale on Amazon for $188.56, which is another second-best price.

Apple Watch



For Apple Watches, you can get $100 off two models of the Series 10. This sale was much more extensive earlier in the month, but there are still a few discounts remaining on both the 42mm and 46mm GPS models.

iPad



The new 11th generation iPad is available for up to $55 off this weekend on Amazon, starting at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model.

Apple Pencil Pro



Amazon has the Apple Pencil Pro for the low price of $99.00 right now, down from $129.00.

MacBook Air



There are a few big discounts across the M4 MacBook Air lineup on Amazon, including up to $171 off both 13-inch and 15-inch models.

