MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple Watch Ultra 2 From GRID Studio

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with GRID Studio to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Apple Watch Ultra 2. GRID Studio is known for taking non-operational Apple devices that would be cluttering up a landfill and turning them into stylish art for Apple fans.



GRID Studio takes apart iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other Apple accessories, cleverly displaying each component to provide a look inside Apple's most iconic products. The pieces are arranged in a frame and accompanied by labels and little tidbits of Apple history.

The company is offering a flash sale this weekend, with up to 50 percent off a range of products. The GRID 1, featuring the well-known first-generation iPhone, for example, is available for $299, which is a $100 discount off of the typical price.

The original iPhone is one of Apple's most recognizable devices, and it is the ideal piece to get because it was such an important part of Apple's history. The GRID 1 features all of the internal components from the first ‌iPhone‌, from the home button to the chassis.

For something more affordable, the GRID 6 Plus, featuring the ‌iPhone‌ 6 Plus, is just $99 during the sale. The ‌iPhone‌ 6 Plus was Apple's first larger-sized ‌iPhone‌, sold alongside the ‌iPhone‌ 6. It is perhaps best known for being the subject of the major "bendgate" controversy because the chassis could become distorted in a pocket.



The GRID 13, available for $179, features Apple's more modern ‌iPhone‌ 13. The GRID 13 shows off the newer, flat-edged chassis that Apple introduced with the ‌iPhone‌ 12, a logic board with the A15 chip, and a range of components like the Taptic Engine and the TrueDepth camera system.



GRID Studio does accessories too, such as the Magic Mouse. A disassembled version of the Magic Mouse is on sale for $99, and it feature's Apple's love it or hate it mouse design.



