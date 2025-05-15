ChatGPT Switches Default Model to GPT-4.1 Mini for All Users, Subscribers Get GPT-4.1
OpenAI has officially integrated its flagship GPT-4.1 model into ChatGPT, making it available to Plus, Pro, and Team subscribers starting today. The company announced the rollout on X (Twitter), highlighting the model's strengths in coding tasks and instruction following.
Enterprise and Education users won't be left behind for long, with access promised "in the coming weeks," according to OpenAI.
Alongside the premium-only upgrades, the company is also replacing GPT-4o mini with GPT-4.1 mini as the default model for all users, including those on free accounts. If you've enabled the ChatGPT extension for Apple Intelligence on your devices, Siri will presumably now default to GPT-4.1 mini going forward.
Both models support a one million context token window (the amount of text/media in a prompt that an AI model can process), far surpassing GPT-4o's 128,000-token limit. OpenAI claims that speed improvements make GPT-4.1 "more appealing for everyday coding tasks" compared to their recently introduced reasoning models.
The deployment comes a few weeks after the new models were released to developers. OpenAI said that both new models have undergone standard safety evaluations before being released to the public.
