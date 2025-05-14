visionOS 3 Will Let Apple Vision Pro Users Scroll With Their Eyes
Apple Vision Pro users could soon be able to scroll through content with their eyes, according to Bloomberg. Apple is working on a visionOS 3 feature that would eliminate the need for hand gestures when browsing websites, reading, and more.
The Vision Pro already supports navigating through the operating system by looking at an item and then using a hand gesture to "tap" it, so eye-based scrolling would be a natural extension of that existing functionality. Apple plans to add eye scrolling capabilities to all of the built-in apps on the Vision Pro, and it is developing APIs that will let developers do the same.
There are multiple cameras in the Vision Pro that are used for eye tracking purposes and for iris scanning, a biometric authentication feature. Apple has experimented with eye tracking on other devices too, with an Accessibility feature on the iPhone and iPad allowing iOS users to look at an onscreen pointer that follows eye movement. With this option, users can look to navigate, and then focus their eyes on one spot to perform a tap action.
visionOS 3 is set to debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference that starts on Monday, June 9.
