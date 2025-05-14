Epic Resubmits Fortnite to U.S. App Store After Not Hearing From Apple for 120+ Hours

by

On Friday, Epic Games submitted Fortnite to the U.S. App Store, and since then, we've been waiting to see if Apple would approve the game and allow it back on the iPhone and the iPad. There's been no word from Apple so far, but ‌Epic Games‌ opted to pull its first App Store review request, and has now resubmitted Fortnite.

fortnite apple logo 2
Fortnite leaker Shiina shared the news, with the information reposted by ‌Epic Games‌ CEO Tim Sweeney. According to Sweeney, ‌Epic Games‌ needs to release a weekly Fortnite update with new content on Friday, and platforms need to be updated simultaneously. The company pulled the prior version, and submitted a new version with the update for review.

‌Epic Games‌ apparently had not heard from Apple since submitting Fortnite to the ‌App Store‌ on Friday. "The first request went unreviewed for 120+ hours," wrote Shiina. Apple's App Review guidelines suggest that 90 percent of ‌App Store‌ submissions are reviewed in less than 24 hours, but it's clear that Fortnite's return to the ‌App Store‌ is not straightforward for Apple.

Apple banned the ‌Epic Games‌ developer account back in 2020 when ‌Epic Games‌ violated its ‌App Store‌ rules to add web-based purchases, kicking off a multi-year legal battle. Because the main ‌Epic Games‌ developer account continues to be banned, Epic submitted Fortnite to the U.S. ‌App Store‌ using an account from Epic Games Sweden, a subsidiary that Epic formed to create the ‌Epic Games‌ Store alternative app marketplace in the European Union.

Prior to submitting Fortnite to the U.S. ‌App Store‌, ‌Epic Games‌ CEO Tim Sweeney said that Epic "conversed" with Apple about its plan, but at no point did he say that Apple had okayed the idea. It's still not clear if Apple will approve Fortnite for the U.S. ‌App Store‌, because the Epic Games vs. Apple lawsuit made it clear that Apple was well within its rights to terminate Epic's account, and does not have an obligation to allow Fortnite into the ‌App Store‌.

‌Epic Games‌ is trying to bring Fortnite back to the U.S. ‌App Store‌ because Apple is now required to allow U.S. developers to direct customers to web-based purchase options available outside of the ‌App Store‌, which is what Fortnite got banned for in the first place. The order was part of an injunction levied by the judge overseeing ‌Epic Games vs. Apple‌, and it is now being enforced. Apple is appealing the ruling, but has to follow it until Apple hears from the appeals court.

Sweeney said that he would be "very surprised" if Apple "decided to brave the geopolitical storm of blocking a major app from iOS," and it is true that Apple might not want to risk further angering the judge overseeing the case.

Tags: Epic Games, Epic Games vs. Apple Guide, Fortnite

