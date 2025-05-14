Apple Maps Now Features Insights From 'Expert Sources' Like Michelin Guide

Apple is updating the Maps app with insights, ratings, and reviews from expert sources, with the aim of helping users find top-ranked restaurants, hotels, and more.



There are now options to search for and view Michelin-starred, Green Star, and Bib Gourmand restaurants, along with Michelin Key hotels. As of right now, the search options are available for locations in the U.S., but Apple plans to expand them to additional regions in the future. Searching for Michelin restaurants and hotels can be done with the filters feature in the Maps app.



"MICHELIN Guide, The Infatuation, and Golf Digest are leading industry experts that consumers rely on for finding the best restaurants, hotels, and golf courses, and we're excited to bring their valuable insights and accolades to our users in Apple Maps," said David Dorn, Apple's senior director of Internet Software and Services Product. "These new integrations make Maps an even more useful and seamless resource for users to discover great new places whether in their hometown or traveling somewhere new."

Apple also plans to add rankings and insights from The Infatuation and Golf Digest to Maps, along with additional expert sources.

Apple says that place cards in the Maps app will show distinctions, descriptions, and images from expert sources. For select hotels, users will be able to book directly from the Maps app, and Apple will soon introduce options to schedule restaurant reservations through Michelin and tee times through Supreme Golf.

The new information will come up in searches for various places, but Apple also has curated Maps guides from Michelin Guide, The Infatuation, and Golf Digest.