Apple Maps Now Features Insights From 'Expert Sources' Like Michelin Guide
Apple is updating the Maps app with insights, ratings, and reviews from expert sources, with the aim of helping users find top-ranked restaurants, hotels, and more.
There are now options to search for and view Michelin-starred, Green Star, and Bib Gourmand restaurants, along with Michelin Key hotels. As of right now, the search options are available for locations in the U.S., but Apple plans to expand them to additional regions in the future. Searching for Michelin restaurants and hotels can be done with the filters feature in the Maps app.
"MICHELIN Guide, The Infatuation, and Golf Digest are leading industry experts that consumers rely on for finding the best restaurants, hotels, and golf courses, and we're excited to bring their valuable insights and accolades to our users in Apple Maps," said David Dorn, Apple's senior director of Internet Software and Services Product. "These new integrations make Maps an even more useful and seamless resource for users to discover great new places whether in their hometown or traveling somewhere new."
Apple also plans to add rankings and insights from The Infatuation and Golf Digest to Maps, along with additional expert sources.
Apple says that place cards in the Maps app will show distinctions, descriptions, and images from expert sources. For select hotels, users will be able to book directly from the Maps app, and Apple will soon introduce options to schedule restaurant reservations through Michelin and tee times through Supreme Golf.
The new information will come up in searches for various places, but Apple also has curated Maps guides from Michelin Guide, The Infatuation, and Golf Digest.
Popular Stories
Apple today released iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5, the fifth updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that came out last September. iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 come a little over a month after Apple released iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4.
The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The iOS 18.5 update has a...
Apple is considering raising prices for its upcoming iPhone 17 models set to release this fall, according to people familiar with the matter cited by The Wall Street Journal.
The company reportedly aims to pair the potential price hikes with new features and design changes to justify the increased cost to consumers, rather than attributing them to U.S. tariffs on goods from China.
The...
Apple today released tvOS 18.5, the latest version of the tvOS operating system. tvOS 18.5 comes a little over a month after the launch of tvOS 18.4, and it is available for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models.
tvOS 18.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. Apple TV owners who have...
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.5, the fifth major update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that launched last September. macOS Sequoia 15.5 comes a little over a month after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.4.
Mac users can download the macOS Sequoia 15.5 update through the Software Update section of System Settings. It is available for free on all Macs able to run ...
Following more than a month of beta testing, Apple is expected to release iOS 18.5 to the general public this week. While the software update is relatively minor, it still includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones.
Below, we recap everything new in iOS 18.5.
Pride Wallpaper
Apple recently announced its 2025 Pride Collection, including a new Apple Watch band, watch face,...
Apple is planning to allow users to natively control iPhones, iPads, and other devices using brain signals later this year, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The initiative involves a partnership with Synchron, a neurotechnology startup that produces an implantable brain-computer interface (BCI) device called the Stentrode. The Stentrode enables users with severe motor impairments, such as...