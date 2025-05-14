Apple Maps Now Features Insights From 'Expert Sources' Like Michelin Guide

by

Apple is updating the Maps app with insights, ratings, and reviews from expert sources, with the aim of helping users find top-ranked restaurants, hotels, and more.

apple maps michelin guide
There are now options to search for and view Michelin-starred, Green Star, and Bib Gourmand restaurants, along with Michelin Key hotels. As of right now, the search options are available for locations in the U.S., but Apple plans to expand them to additional regions in the future. Searching for Michelin restaurants and hotels can be done with the filters feature in the Maps app.

"MICHELIN Guide, The Infatuation, and Golf Digest are leading industry experts that consumers rely on for finding the best restaurants, hotels, and golf courses, and we're excited to bring their valuable insights and accolades to our users in Apple Maps," said David Dorn, Apple's senior director of Internet Software and Services Product. "These new integrations make Maps an even more useful and seamless resource for users to discover great new places whether in their hometown or traveling somewhere new."

Apple also plans to add rankings and insights from The Infatuation and Golf Digest to Maps, along with additional expert sources.

Apple says that place cards in the Maps app will show distinctions, descriptions, and images from expert sources. For select hotels, users will be able to book directly from the Maps app, and Apple will soon introduce options to schedule restaurant reservations through Michelin and tee times through Supreme Golf.

The new information will come up in searches for various places, but Apple also has curated Maps guides from Michelin Guide, The Infatuation, and Golf Digest.

Popular Stories

iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.5 With New Wallpaper, Screen Time Changes, Carrier Satellite Support for iPhone 13 and More

Monday May 12, 2025 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5, the fifth updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that came out last September. iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 come a little over a month after Apple released iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The iOS 18.5 update has a...
Read Full Article54 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

WSJ: Apple Weighing Price Hikes for iPhone 17 Lineup Without Blaming Tariffs

Monday May 12, 2025 3:36 am PDT by
Apple is considering raising prices for its upcoming iPhone 17 models set to release this fall, according to people familiar with the matter cited by The Wall Street Journal. The company reportedly aims to pair the potential price hikes with new features and design changes to justify the increased cost to consumers, rather than attributing them to U.S. tariffs on goods from China. The...
Read Full Article106 comments
tvOS 18 Feature

Apple Releases tvOS 18.5

Monday May 12, 2025 10:01 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 18.5, the latest version of the tvOS operating system. tvOS 18.5 comes a little over a month after the launch of tvOS 18.4, and it is available for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models. tvOS 18.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have...
Read Full Article15 comments
macOS Sequoia Feature

Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.5

Monday May 12, 2025 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.5, the fifth major update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that launched last September. macOS Sequoia 15.5 comes a little over a month after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.4. Mac users can download the ‌‌‌macOS Sequoia 15.5‌‌‌ update through the Software Update section of System Settings. It is available for free on all Macs able to run ...
Read Full Article68 comments
iOS 18

iOS 18.5 Expected This Week With These New Features

Monday May 12, 2025 7:20 am PDT by
Following more than a month of beta testing, Apple is expected to release iOS 18.5 to the general public this week. While the software update is relatively minor, it still includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we recap everything new in iOS 18.5. Pride Wallpaper Apple recently announced its 2025 Pride Collection, including a new Apple Watch band, watch face,...
Read Full Article30 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight Blue

Report: Apple Preparing to Launch Mind-Control Support for iPhones

Tuesday May 13, 2025 6:18 am PDT by
Apple is planning to allow users to natively control iPhones, iPads, and other devices using brain signals later this year, The Wall Street Journal reports. The initiative involves a partnership with Synchron, a neurotechnology startup that produces an implantable brain-computer interface (BCI) device called the Stentrode. The Stentrode enables users with severe motor impairments, such as...
Read Full Article81 comments

Top Rated Comments

Scott6666 Avatar
Scott6666
15 minutes ago at 12:46 pm
Hate getting sent to Yelp. I will use Google until Apple changes this.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macduke Avatar
macduke
43 minutes ago at 12:18 pm
This coming at a time when the average American can't even afford McDonalds anymore and their sales are tanking.

Read the room, Apple.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
11 minutes ago at 12:50 pm

This coming at a time when the average American can't even afford McDonalds anymore and their sales are tanking.

Read the room, Apple.
Not everyone is struggling...

That said, McDonald's brought this on itself. They priced themselves beyond what their crappy food is worth.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
svish Avatar
svish
3 minutes ago at 12:57 pm
Great to see features in the maps improving. Hope it is made available outside US soon.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments