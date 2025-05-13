iOS 19 Will Improve iPhone Feature That Lets You Preserve Your Voice

by

A few years ago, Apple introduced a Personal Voice feature that allows those at risk of losing their ability to speak to create a synthesized voice that sounds similar to their actual voice, so they can continue to communicate with others. The feature debuted on the iPhone with iOS 17, and it will be getting even better on iOS 19.

Personal Voice iPhone Feature
Apple today announced that Personal Voice will be faster and easier to use on iOS 19, thanks to advancements in on-device machine learning and artificial intelligence. Apple says users will be able to create a smoother, more natural-sounding voice in less than a minute, down from 15 minutes when the feature initially launched.

Personal Voice will also add support for Spanish (Mexico), according to Apple.

Personal Voice integrates with another accessibility feature called Live Speech, which lets users type what they want to say to have it be spoken aloud during in-person conversations, phone calls, and FaceTime video calls.

Personal Voice is also available on the iPad and Mac, and the enhancements to the feature will extend to iPadOS 19 and macOS 16.

Top Rated Comments

phenste
phenste
23 minutes ago at 07:08 am
bringing back my anecdote on this before anyone gets to being childish in the comments.

my mother had dysphonia for nearly 20 years of her life; I never heard what my mother's voice truly sounded like until a procedure in ~2014 that brought it back. it has now been nine years since I lost her and man, what I wouldn't give to have an iPhone of hers with this on it. always cool to see Apple improving the feature.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
crisneat Avatar
crisneat
22 minutes ago at 07:09 am
Dropping the setup time from 15 minutes to under a minute is a huge leap.
Curious to see how much more natural the voices will sound with the updated machine learning.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
17 minutes ago at 07:14 am
I think aspects like this are where AI can shine. If you have this setup or some voice recordings. If you ever lose the ability to talk, this can preserve a bit of you just incase.

The only safeguards need to be where regulation protects people from fraud and misuse.

AI will lead to great advances but people and government need to be on top of it without fear of the tech companies. And tech companies need to keep the social contract in mind. It has to be a core aspect of the tech companies moving forward. And governments should be fearless on this. After all, in a democracy the people vote in the people who are to represent us, protect us and to serve us.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
arkitect Avatar
arkitect
10 minutes ago at 07:21 am
It is a great feature that I would genuinely be interested in… but at present there are only two options to create your voice:

English (United States)
Chinese (Mandarin - China mainland)

Hopefully this update will allow more for those of us who are not USA based or born and who would like to do our own versions…
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Icehawk Avatar
Icehawk
3 minutes ago at 07:28 am
Ok. How is this not advertised? This is amazing! Do ads about stuff like this. Theres a few nice little features, like the control center playlists, that unless you stumble across an article about it you'd never know about.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments