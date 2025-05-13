Android 16 Getting Live Updates, Similar to iPhone's Live Activity

Google today previewed the [next-generation version of Android](https://blog.google/products/android/material-3-expressive-android-wearos-launch/), which has an updated design language that's more expressive, and a range of new features. One of the main new additions is Live Updates, a feature that mirrors Live Activity on the iPhone.



Live Updates lets Android users track progress notifications from apps in real-time, much like Live Activity. Google says that Live Updates will work with top delivery, ride share, and navigation apps.

With Live Activity, incoming food deliveries, sports games, and more can be tracked from the ‌iPhone‌'s Lock Screen or with the Dynamic Island, and Google's feature works in a similar way. Android users will see Live Updates on the lock screen and home screen, and can tap into a menu bar option to get more information.

Google is revamping Android with an interface focused on color, movement, and haptics, and it'll be interesting to see how it compares to the rumored iOS 19 redesign that Apple has in the works.

Google took some cues from Apple on security, adding a Find Hub that's similar to the Find My app for tracking people, items, and devices, with Google even teaming up with airlines for luggage recovery. There's also an Advanced Protection option that looks similar to Lockdown Mode, offering additional safeguards against malware and suspicious contact for journalists and politicians.

More new features that are coming to Android 16 will be introduced at Google I/O next week.