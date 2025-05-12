Samsung Debuts New Super Thin Galaxy S25 Edge

by

Samsung today introduced the Galaxy S25 Edge, an ultra thin smartphone that will compete with Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air. The Galaxy S25 Edge features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and it measures in at 5.8mm thick.


Comparatively, rumors suggest that the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ will have a 6.6-inch display and a thickness of 5.5mm, so it may be slightly smaller and thinner than the S25 Edge. The Galaxy S25 Edge weighs 163 grams, so the thin design and the light weight are noticeable when it is compared to a standard Galaxy S25 Ultra or a current iPhone 16 Pro Max. The Galaxy S25 Ultra weighs 218 grams, while the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max weighs 227 grams.

Samsung is using a titanium frame for the Galaxy S25 Edge, which is also what we're expecting for the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌. It also includes Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, which Samsung says improves resilience.

galaxy s25 edge colors
While the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ will only get a single 48-megapixel Wide lens, Samsung equipped the Galaxy S25 Edge with a dual-lens camera setup. There's a 200-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Aside from the thin and light design, the Galaxy S25 Edge is basically identical to the other smartphones in the Galaxy S25 lineup, offering the same performance and feature set. It includes the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform from Qualcomm, and a revamped vapor chamber for heat dissipation.

galaxy s25 display
It has AI tools like Drawing Assist and Audio Eraser, along with ProScaler for improved image scaling functionality. There's a Now Brief and Now Bar with AI-updated information that changes throughout the day and incorporates info from third-party apps, plus it includes Google Gemini features thanks to Samsung's partnership with Google.

galaxy s25 thickness
Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge can be pre-ordered from the Samsung website, and pricing starts at $1,099.99 for the 256GB model. Samsung is offering a $50 credit for those who pre-order, and upgrading anyone who purchases the 256GB model to 512GB. The deal is available through May 30.

Samsung is also offering up to $630 in trade-in credits toward the purchase of a Galaxy S25 Edge.

Jumpthesnark Avatar
Jumpthesnark
23 minutes ago at 05:22 pm
hOrRoRs, It hAs a cAmErA BuMp AnD iT wIlL wObBLe ? tHaT's A nO fOr mE, dAwG.

^ Sentiment copypasted from every story about the rumored iPhone 17 Air.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hieranonymous Avatar
hieranonymous
38 minutes ago at 05:08 pm
I would much rather have a slightly chonkier phone with better battery life than a slightly thinner phone with worse battery life. I genuinely have no idea who this phone is for.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
arkhanjel Avatar
arkhanjel
35 minutes ago at 05:11 pm

I would much rather have a slightly chonkier phone with better battery life than a slightly thinner phone with worse battery life. I genuinely have no idea who this phone is for.
I kinda of agree with that. Chunkier phone with more battery and no camera bump. I've been using one of those camera back "cases" that hides the bump and I'm liking it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dark_Omen Avatar
Dark_Omen
22 minutes ago at 05:24 pm
I love how people bash this phone but fail to see how irrelevant the iPhone has become, unless of course, you're elderly, or a gen-z social media butterfly that has no real life other than the post pictures on Instagram.

Apple has nothing. The AI stinks and is about 100 steps below Google's and Samsung's AI system.

Apple's cameras stink. Samsung and Google have Apple beat there too.

Apple's screens stink. Samsung destroys Apple in hardware.

No actual adult, who actually has real responsibilities in the real world, should want an iPhone right now -- not with how Galaxies and Pixels can manage to organize your entire work calendar and e-mail together, come with the advanced sound and photo editing AI, live translate, etc. - while iPhone is stuck defaulting to crappy Siri, which then [I]might ask ChatGPT for an answer.

Get real folks -- Apple no longer makes the world's best software and hardware. The beancounter ruined that for Apple. [/I]
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JohnC1959 Avatar
JohnC1959
15 minutes ago at 05:30 pm

I would much rather have a slightly chonkier phone with better battery life than a slightly thinner phone with worse battery life. I genuinely have no idea who this phone is for.
I agree for myself, but there have been many posting here that they want thinner even with sacrifices. Personally, I do get through most days using less than 40% of my capacity so likely many others can too. I only charge at night or on long car trips. Some people like to show off things like phones and thin is something to show off. I feel sure less than 2% of these will have a case. Different strokes for different folks.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
10 minutes ago at 05:36 pm

I love how people bash this phone but fail to see how irrelevant the iPhone has become, unless of course, you're elderly, or a gen-z social media butterfly that has no real life other than the post pictures on Instagram.

Apple has nothing. The AI stinks and is about 100 steps below Google's and Samsung's AI system.

Apple's cameras stink. Samsung and Google have Apple beat there too.

Apple's screens stink. Samsung destroys Apple in hardware.

No actual adult, who actually has real responsibilities in the real world, should want an iPhone right now -- not with how Galaxies and Pixels can manage to organize your entire work calendar and e-mail together, come with the advanced sound and photo editing AI, live translate, etc. - while iPhone is stuck defaulting to crappy Siri, which then [I]might ask ChatGPT for an answer.

Get real folks -- Apple no longer makes the world's best software and hardware. The beancounter ruined that for Apple. [/I]
Yep, a true representation of the average iPhone user …
Mind boggling that people post stuff like this
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments