Samsung Debuts New Super Thin Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung today introduced the Galaxy S25 Edge, an ultra thin smartphone that will compete with Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air. The Galaxy S25 Edge features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and it measures in at 5.8mm thick.

Comparatively, rumors suggest that the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ will have a 6.6-inch display and a thickness of 5.5mm, so it may be slightly smaller and thinner than the S25 Edge. The Galaxy S25 Edge weighs 163 grams, so the thin design and the light weight are noticeable when it is compared to a standard Galaxy S25 Ultra or a current iPhone 16 Pro Max. The Galaxy S25 Ultra weighs 218 grams, while the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max weighs 227 grams.

Samsung is using a titanium frame for the Galaxy S25 Edge, which is also what we're expecting for the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌. It also includes Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, which Samsung says improves resilience.



While the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ will only get a single 48-megapixel Wide lens, Samsung equipped the Galaxy S25 Edge with a dual-lens camera setup. There's a 200-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Aside from the thin and light design, the Galaxy S25 Edge is basically identical to the other smartphones in the Galaxy S25 lineup, offering the same performance and feature set. It includes the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform from Qualcomm, and a revamped vapor chamber for heat dissipation.



It has AI tools like Drawing Assist and Audio Eraser, along with ProScaler for improved image scaling functionality. There's a Now Brief and Now Bar with AI-updated information that changes throughout the day and incorporates info from third-party apps, plus it includes Google Gemini features thanks to Samsung's partnership with Google.



Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge can be pre-ordered from the Samsung website, and pricing starts at $1,099.99 for the 256GB model. Samsung is offering a $50 credit for those who pre-order, and upgrading anyone who purchases the 256GB model to 512GB. The deal is available through May 30.

Samsung is also offering up to $630 in trade-in credits toward the purchase of a Galaxy S25 Edge.