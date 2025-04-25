Arlo Rolls Out Apple Home Support for 2nd-Gen Essential Camera Lineup
Arlo has begun rolling out Apple Home integration for its Essential Second-Generation camera lineup, reports The-Ambient.
The integration allows devices like the Arlo Essential 2K Video Doorbell, 2K Indoor Camera, and 2K Outdoor XL Camera (all second-gen models) to be added to the Apple Home app. That's provided they are connected to a compatible Arlo Base Station or SmartHub.
When properly connected, users will be able to view live feeds and screenshots, receive motion and audio notifications, and use two-way audio directly from the Apple Home app. The update also brings Siri voice control functionality and the ability to view camera feeds on Apple TV, making it convenient to check who's at the door without reaching for your phone.
As noted by The-Ambient, this update should prove a big improvement for Apple Home households, where third-party camera support has traditionally been inconsistent at best. While Arlo still hasn't implemented HomeKit Secure Video support (something many users have been clamoring for), standard HomeKit integration is a meaningful step toward a more unified smart home experience.
The rollout appears to be specifically for second-generation Essential devices, so owners of first-gen or other Arlo camera lines might need to wait a bit longer (or invest in newer hardware) to enjoy the same Apple Home integration.
