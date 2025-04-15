What's On Your iOS 19 Wishlist?
Ahead of when new versions of iOS come out, MacRumors forum members and readers often create wishlists for features they're hoping to see, and this year is no exception. Over on our forums, there are a couple wishlists of features that users have been contributing to since last June.
We've rounded up a few of the features that have been suggested. Feel free to add your own suggestions in the comments here or go visit the wishlist thread.
Apps
- Custom password for locking Passwords app.
- Option to add attachments in the Passwords app.
- Option to snooze emails.
- Swipe gesture to delete iMessage attachments.
- Account balance and transaction history for all cards in Wallet app.
- Food logging in the Health app.
- Dark Mode icons for web apps.
- Toggle to force camera to use Ultrawide or Telephoto lens in low light.
Home Screen/Lock Screen
- Weather wallpaper for Lock Screen, Dynamic Wallpaper for Home Screen.
- Option to pick an icon for an app.
- Support for split screen apps.
- Option to turn off or speed up Face ID animations.
- Universal notification center that syncs between multiple devices.
- Opacity setting for widgets.
- More rows of icons on larger phones.
Other
- Separate volume toggles for music, system sounds, and phone calls.
- Custom Focus mode status options.
- Lock rotation options on a per-app basis.
- Battery status widget for all devices signed into an Apple Account.
- Sandboxed kids mode with apps for kids.
- One combined user interface for Spotlight and Type to Siri.
- Number row for stock keyboard.
Read More
Check out our full iOS 19 wishlist thread over on the forums for more suggestions that users have made.
What's Rumored for iOS 19
iOS 19 is rumored to be getting a major design update with visuals inspired by visionOS. It could have a floating, glossy look with a focus on transparency, along with simplified navigation and a reimagining of icons, buttons, and menu bars.
More Apple Intelligence features are in the works, including the updates to Siri that we were supposed to get in iOS 18. We have a list of all the iOS 19 rumors so far in our iOS 19 roundup.
Popular Stories
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of April 2025:
Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone ...
Apple may have updated several iPads and Macs late last year and early this year, but there are still multiple new devices that we're looking forward to seeing in 2025. Most will come in September or October, but there could be a few surprises before then.
We've rounded up a list of everything that we're still waiting to see from Apple in 2025.
iPhone 17, 17 Air, and 17 Pro - We get...
Apple is preparing a "bold" new iPhone Pro model for the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As part of what's being described as a "major shake-up," Apple is said to be developing a design that makes more extensive use of glass – and this could point directly to the display itself.
Here's the case for Apple releasing a truly all-screen iPhone with no...
Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone (or "iPhone Fold") will feature two screens as part of its book-style design, and a Chinese leaker claims to know the resolutions for both of them.
According to the Weibo-based account Digital Chat Station, the inner display, which is approximately 7.76 inches, will use a 2,713 x 1,920 resolution and feature "under-screen camera technology." Meanwhile, the...
A common complaint about the iPad Pro is that the iPadOS software platform fails to fully take advantage of the device's powerful hardware.
That could soon change.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said that iPadOS 19 will be "more like macOS."
Gurman said that iPadOS 19 will be "more like a Mac" in three ways:Improved productivity
Improved multitasking
Improved app window management...
Apple is working on a new version of the Vision Pro with two key advantages over the current model, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Specifically, in his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said Apple is developing a new headset that is both lighter and less expensive than the current Vision Pro, which starts at $3,499 in the U.S. and weighs up to 1.5 pounds.
Gurman said Apple is also...
The first iOS 19 beta is less than two months away, and there are already a handful of new features that are expected with the update.
Apple should release the first iOS 19 beta to developers immediately following the WWDC 2025 keynote, which is scheduled for Monday, June 9. Following beta testing, the update should be released to the general public in September.
Below, we recap the key...
Apple has confirmed that it will be permanently closing its retail store in the heart of Bristol, England, and there is no replacement in sight.
Apple Bristol in 2023
Apple Bristol will be closing its doors on Saturday, August 9, due to redevelopment plans at the Cabot Circus Shopping Centre, and the adjacent Bristol Shopping Quarter. According to news reports, and a building application, the ...
Apple in October 2024 overhauled its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, Thunderbolt 5 ports on higher-end models, display changes, and more. That's quite a lot of updates in one go, but if you think this means a further major refresh for the MacBook Pro is now several years away, think again.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said he expects only a small...