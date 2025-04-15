What's On Your iOS 19 Wishlist?

Ahead of when new versions of iOS come out, MacRumors forum members and readers often create wishlists for features they're hoping to see, and this year is no exception. Over on our forums, there are a couple wishlists of features that users have been contributing to since last June.



We've rounded up a few of the features that have been suggested. Feel free to add your own suggestions in the comments here or go visit the wishlist thread.

Apps

Custom password for locking Passwords app.

Option to add attachments in the Passwords app.

Option to snooze emails.

Swipe gesture to delete iMessage attachments.

Account balance and transaction history for all cards in Wallet app.

Food logging in the Health app.

Dark Mode icons for web apps.

Toggle to force camera to use Ultrawide or Telephoto lens in low light.

Home Screen/Lock Screen

Weather wallpaper for Lock Screen, Dynamic Wallpaper for Home Screen.

Option to pick an icon for an app.

Support for split screen apps.

Option to turn off or speed up Face ID animations.

Universal notification center that syncs between multiple devices.

Opacity setting for widgets.

More rows of icons on larger phones.

Other

Separate volume toggles for music, system sounds, and phone calls.

Custom Focus mode status options.

Lock rotation options on a per-app basis.

Battery status widget for all devices signed into an Apple Account.

Sandboxed kids mode with apps for kids.

One combined user interface for Spotlight and Type to Siri.

Number row for stock keyboard.

Check out our full iOS 19 wishlist thread over on the forums for more suggestions that users have made.

What's Rumored for iOS 19

iOS 19 is rumored to be getting a major design update with visuals inspired by visionOS. It could have a floating, glossy look with a focus on transparency, along with simplified navigation and a reimagining of icons, buttons, and menu bars.

More Apple Intelligence features are in the works, including the updates to ‌Siri‌ that we were supposed to get in iOS 18. We have a list of all the ‌iOS 19‌ rumors so far in our iOS 19 roundup.