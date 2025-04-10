Bank of America: US-Made iPhones Would Face 90% Cost Surge

by

Moving iPhone production from China to the United States could increase manufacturing costs by up to 90%, analysts at Bank of America warned on Wednesday (via Bloomberg).

Apple iPhone 16 family lineup
According to BofA analysts led by Wamsi Mohan, shifting iPhone assembly to America is technically possible, however it would dramatically increase production expenses and create logistical complications.

"iPhone cost can increase 25% purely on higher labor cost in the U.S.," the analysts wrote in a note to clients. They explained that even if Apple finds domestic workers for final assembly, a "significant portion" of iPhone components would still need to be manufactured in China and imported to the States.

Assuming Apple faces reciprocal tariffs on those imported components, the total manufacturing cost could rise by 90% or more, the analysts estimated.

The analysis follows statements from President Trump earlier this week calling Apple's manufacturing in China "unsustainable." According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Trump "absolutely" believes Apple could manufacture iPhones in the United States. During a recent media briefing, Leavitt said the President believes "we have the labor, we have the workforce, we have the resources to do it."

Trump's aggressive trade policies singled out China on Wednesday, pausing reciprocal tariffs on 185 countries for 90 days but increasing duties on Chinese imports to 125%. In response, China has imposed 84% retaliatory levies on American goods. It's becoming increasingly difficult to assess where the stand-off goes from here.

Uncertainty caused by the trade war has battered Apple's stock, which has fallen 14% since Trump's April 2 tariff announcement, erasing approximately $479 billion in market capitalization. Despite a recent 10% rebound, Apple shares remain down 23% year-to-date.

For Apple to make U.S. assembly economically viable, Mohan suggests the company would need tariff waivers on components and subassemblies manufactured outside the country. However, he doesn't believe this is likely to happen.

"Unless it becomes clear as to how permanent the new tariffs are, we do not expect Apple to take the step of moving manufacturing into the U.S.," Mohan stated. Instead, he anticipates Apple will "continue to diversify its supply chain, and also increase production of iPhones in other countries such as India."

Apple has not officially commented on how it plans to address the current tariff situation. Apple will need to pay the 125% tariff on all goods coming to the United States from China, but it can import devices from other countries like India, Taiwan, and Vietnam at the lower 10% rate.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Popular Stories

Alleged iOS 19 Icons Front Page Tech

iOS 19 Leak Reveals Alleged New Design With Rounder App Icons, Floating Tab Bar, and More

Monday April 7, 2025 3:13 pm PDT by
YouTube channel Front Page Tech is back today with another video that provides a closer look at iOS 19's alleged design changes. The video contains re-created renders of iOS 19, which are allegedly based on real footage of the software update, provided by sources within Apple. Overall, iOS 19 is expected to have a more glass-like, visionOS-inspired design, with added translucency for user...
Read Full Article228 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

iPhone 17 Pro's New Rear Camera Bar 'Same Color As Rest of Device'

Monday April 7, 2025 2:09 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will feature a redesigned rear camera panel that spans the width of the device, but it will be the same color as the iPhone itself, rather than being part of a two-tone design. That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, the reporter says the iPhone 17 Pro won't have a two-toned back, as some renders have...
Read Full Article62 comments
iphone x front back

Apple Planning 'Bold' New 20th Anniversary Design for 2027 iPhone Pro

Monday April 7, 2025 2:46 am PDT by
Apple is preparing a "major shake-up" for the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. iPhone X released in 2017 for 10th anniversary Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple plans to launch a foldable iPhone alongside a "bold" new iPhone Pro model that makes more extensive use of glass. Could this mean Apple plans to realize former...
Read Full Article89 comments
iPhone Assembly

Trump Believes Apple Could Manufacture iPhones in the U.S.

Tuesday April 8, 2025 12:08 pm PDT by
U.S. President Donald Trump "absolutely" believes that Apple could manufacture its iPhones and other devices in the United States, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said today during a media briefing. Leavitt was asked whether Trump thought that iPhone manufacturing is the kind of technology that could move to the U.S. "Absolutely, he believes we have the labor, we have the workforce, we have ...
Read Full Article573 comments
iphone 16 pro colors 1

Is Now the Time to Upgrade Apple Devices Before Tariffs Lead to Price Increases?

Friday April 4, 2025 3:41 pm PDT by
If you have an older Apple device that you've been considering upgrading, you're probably wondering how the newly announced tariffs might impact prices going forward, and whether it's worth buying now before there's a price hike. Given analyst and economist responses to the tariffs, market panic, and Trump's stance on the current financial chaos, the answer is that making a purchase...
Read Full Article655 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

5 Biggest Changes Rumored for iPhone 17 Pro

Tuesday April 8, 2025 2:38 am PDT by
Later this year, Apple will introduce the iPhone 17 series, which includes the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, two new high-end flagship devices that will be sold alongside the regular iPhone 17 and an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. If you have been holding out for the iPhone 17 Pro or its bigger sibling, here are five of the biggest changes, informed by the latest reports and...
Read Full Article80 comments
Apple Vision Pro 2 Feature 2

Vision Pro 2 May Now Be in Production Ahead of Launch Later This Year

Tuesday April 8, 2025 9:13 am PDT by
The second-generation Apple Vision Pro may now be in mass production ahead of its rumored launch later this year, Chinese website IT Home today claims. Reporting on information from an unknown source, the website says that key components of the new Vision Pro, including panels, housings, and circuitry, have moved into mass production ahead of the product's purported release later in 2025....
Read Full Article171 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

iPhone 17 Pro Models Rumored to Offer Dual Video Recording Feature in Camera App

Tuesday April 8, 2025 7:23 am PDT by
YouTube channel Front Page Tech on Monday shared renders of iOS 19's alleged new design. The end of the video also revealed a new feature that is supposedly planned for the iPhone 17 Pro models later this year: dual video recording. According to Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will allow users to record video with the front and rear cameras...
Read Full Article45 comments

Top Rated Comments

klasma Avatar
klasma
23 minutes ago at 02:38 am
They could launch a domestically-assembled iPhone Pro Maga for $2500 or so.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
syklee26 Avatar
syklee26
35 minutes ago at 02:25 am
this is a pointless article. Tariff will not happen at the end of the day. Book it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dr McKay Avatar
Dr McKay
33 minutes ago at 02:28 am
Jobs told Obama those manufacturing jobs were gone and weren't coming back, I can't find the quote, but I also believe he claimed to make their products in the USA he would need an additional 30,000 engineers and that the USA cannot supply domestically.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
User 6502 Avatar
User 6502
12 minutes ago at 02:48 am

Gallon is down
Groceries are down

I don’t give a f about corpors and Wall Street traders. I really hope they will keep loosing even more money…… but guess what. WS is on the rise again today.
I didn’t realise the gallon went down. Is it now less than 3.8 litres? How much did it go down to? 3 litres? 2?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
walnuts Avatar
walnuts
8 minutes ago at 02:53 am

"iPhone cost can increase 25% purely on higher labor cost in the U.S.," the analysts wrote in a note to clients. They explained that even if Apple finds domestic workers for final assembly, a "significant portion" of iPhone components would still need to be manufactured in China and imported to the States.
I mean, this is probably true, but it's at the heart of the misunderstanding/disagreement. If Trump read this, he would say, no, pay the Americans less and build all those components you say are impossible to build in the US in the US. I think in Trump's mind the $430 billion Tim Apple promised to invest in the US in the next 5 years solves ALL of these challenges, when in fact that is just a drop in the bucket.

At the heart of all of this is a misunderstanding of scale. Is it just a bunch of companies complaining that that their profit margins would drop if they just "built a darn factory in the US" (and the tariffs "solve" it by taking away the advantage from foreign competitors) or is like the literal rest of the world saying no, we aren't talking one factory, we are talking about thousands of factories, many of thousands of professionals that would need to spend a lifetime honing new skills, tons of raw materials simply not available in the US, etc. If Trump doesn't acknowledge the scale of foreign industry, then the answer will always be "no just build it here" and the rest will be dismissed as noise.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments