Apple Taps Ultra-Thin Glass Suppliers for First Foldable Device
Apple's designs on its first foldable device appear to have ramped up a notch, with the company said to be tapping suppliers of ultra-thin glass (UTG).
Chinese manufacturer Lens Technology is set to become Apple's primary supplier of UTG for upcoming foldable devices, according to a new report from The Elec (via DigiTimes). The company is expected to secure approximately 70% of Apple's UTG orders, with US-based Corning likely to provide the raw materials.
Lens Technology has reportedly demonstrated significant advantages in mass production capabilities and financial resources for UTG manufacturing. The company is said to be particularly good at glass strengthening and minimizing side cracks after cutting, and also possesses glass etching technology.
The supplier plans to expand its UTG production line in 2025, ahead of Apple's anticipated launch of its first foldable device in the second half of 2026, according to the report. Apple's design approach apparently focuses on thinning only the central part of the UTG, which allows for greater overall thickness and improved durability.
South Korean firms Dowoo Insys and UTI are said to be potential secondary suppliers. Notably, Dowoo Insys secured two patents in October 2024 specifically related to the thinning of UTG's central part, with one patent showing similarities to Apple's own patent from the same period.
Samsung Display could be the exclusive supplier of foldable panels for Apple's first foldable device, which could be a foldable iPhone. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Jeff Pu, The Information, and The Wall Street Journal have all targeted late 2026 or early 2027 for a potential launch.
