Valentine's Day Deals: Get All-Time Low Prices on AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and More

by

We're just over one week away from Valentine's Day, which falls on Friday, February 14, this year. Similar to years past, many third-party Apple resellers and accessory companies have opened up notable discounts on Apple products and accessories to coincide with the holiday.

Additionally, there are a few solid discounts on Apple products like AirPods, Apple Watch, iMac, and iPad. In this article you'll find deals from third-party retailers collected first, including special Valentine's Day themed sales from AT&T, ZAGG, Casely, and more.

Valentine's Accessory Sales

  • Best Buy - Purchase $100 Apple gift card, get a $10 Best Buy e-gift card
  • Anker - Save on Anker's newest chargers and more
  • Sonos - Get up to 25% off soundbars, speakers, and subwoofers
  • AT&T - iPhone 16 Pro at no cost with eligible trade-in
  • Samsung - Save up to $1,250 when purchasing the new Galaxy S25 smartphones
  • Twelve South - Get $30 off HiRise 3 Deluxe
  • ZAGG - Save 30% off your entire cart when you purchase two or more products
  • Casely - Get 15% off sitewide with code LOVE15
  • OtterBox - Buy one, get one 30% off

AirPods

AirPods Valentine Deal

Amazon this week has major discounts on a few AirPods models, including a new all-time low price on the AirPods 4. You can get the base AirPods 4 for $99.99 on Amazon, down from $129.00.

$29 OFF
AirPods 4 for $99.99

Amazon also has the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for $148.99, down from $179.00. We did track these at a lower price during the 2024 holiday season, but that deal never returned and today's is the best we've seen so far in 2025.

$29 OFF
AirPods 4 (ANC) for $148.99

Additionally, you can get the AirPods Pro 2 for $169.00 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is the lowest price we've tracked so far in 2025 on the AirPods Pro 2, and it's an overall solid second-best price.

$80 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $169.00

Apple Watch

watch heart valentines deal

Amazon is discounting the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE to $169.00 today, down from $249.00. This is the best price we've tracked so far in 2025, and it's available in Starlight, Silver, and Midnight Aluminum color options.

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $169.00

Additionally, you can get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE at an all-time low price of $199.00 today on Amazon, down from $279.00. This one is also available in Midnight, Silver, and Starlight Aluminum colors, and multiple band sizes.

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $199.00

For Series 10 models, Amazon also has all-time low prices on these devices. You'll find $70 off both 42mm and 46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 in multiple case and band colors. Prices start at $329.00 for the 42mm GPS model and increase to $359.00 for the 46mm GPS model.

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $329.00

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $359.00

iPad

iPad Valentine Deal

There are numerous iPads on sale in early February, and we're starting with a $70 discount on the 10th generation model at Amazon. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $279.00, down from $349.00, which is the best price we've tracked in 2025 so far and an overall second-best price.

$70 OFF
iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $279.00

$70 OFF
iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $429.00

Amazon has nearly every model of Apple's M2 iPad Air on sale this week at $100 off, all of which are matching the record low prices for each tablet. The cheapest model is the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Air for $499.00, down from $599.00.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$100 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Air for $499.00

$100 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi 13-inch iPad Air for $699.00

iMac

iMac valentines deal

Amazon has up to $175 off a collection of Apple's M4 iMac computers this week, and it's matching a few all-time low prices on the higher-end models. The cheapest M4 iMac available is the 8-core/16GB RAM/256GB 24-inch iMac at $1,149.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $1,299.00.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$149 OFF
24-inch M4 iMac (8-core/16GB RAM/256GB) for $1,149.99

You'll also find the 512GB models on sale, and each configuration has multiple colors available at these discounts. For the steepest markdown, Amazon has the 10-core/24GB RAM/512GB 24-inch iMac for $1,724.00 in two colors, down from $1,899.00.

Apple Accessories

airtag heart valentines deal

We're tracking a few notable discounts on Apple accessories on Amazon below, as well as a great deal on the MagSafe Duo Charger at Woot.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

