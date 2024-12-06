Get Apple Watch Solo Loop for $19.99 and Braided Solo Loop for $29.99 in New Sale (Up to 70% Off)
Woot today has a big sale on the Braided Solo Loop and Solo Loop bands for Apple Watch, which have been discounted by up to 70 percent off their original prices. All bands are in brand new condition and come with a one year Apple limited warranty.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Additionally, if you purchase multiple bands and your order exceeds $39, you can use the code APPLEBANDS to get an extra 15 percent off your order. This sale will end later tonight, or until they sell out, so act soon if you're interested.
Shoppers should note that this sale is focused on colors of the Braided Solo Loop and Solo Loop that Apple has stopped selling, and it doesn't include any of the new band colors. That being said, all of the bands in this sale are in new condition.
The entire sale is focused on Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch bands, so you'll need to know the size that works best for you before you buy. Apple has a measurement tool on its website that you can use to determine your exact size.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
