Apple Streamlines AirPods Lineup With Fourth-Generation Dual-Model Launch

With the launch of the new AirPods 4, Apple discontinued the low-cost AirPods 2 and AirPods 3, making the AirPods lineup much less confusing. The ‌AirPods 4‌ come in two variants, one with Active Noise Cancellation and one without, allowing Apple to hit two separate price points.



The ‌AirPods 4‌ without Active Noise Cancellation are priced at $129, which is the same price that Apple used to sell the AirPods 2 for. The ANC version is priced at $179, the same cost as the prior-generation AirPods 3.

There was little difference between the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 in terms of design, which was undoubtedly confusing to consumers not familiar with Apple's products. The new lineup makes it very clear what's what, and what you get for the extra $50. Apple has also eliminated the confusing charging case options, and both models use USB-C.

Along with Active Noise Cancellation, there are a couple other differences between the ‌AirPods 4‌ and ‌AirPods 4‌ with ANC. The ANC model has a case that supports MagSafe charging and Find My, and it also has ANC-related features that include Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, and Conversation Awareness.

Other than these features, the ‌AirPods 4‌ and ‌AirPods 4‌ ANC are identical in design and functionality.

Apple rounds out the AirPods lineup with the $249 AirPods Pro 2 and the $549 AirPods Max. The latter headphones were just refreshed with USB-C charging and new color options, but are otherwise unchanged. The ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 were updated in September 2023, and we're expecting to see another refresh in 2025.