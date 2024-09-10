Apple Streamlines AirPods Lineup With Fourth-Generation Dual-Model Launch
With the launch of the new AirPods 4, Apple discontinued the low-cost AirPods 2 and AirPods 3, making the AirPods lineup much less confusing. The AirPods 4 come in two variants, one with Active Noise Cancellation and one without, allowing Apple to hit two separate price points.
The AirPods 4 without Active Noise Cancellation are priced at $129, which is the same price that Apple used to sell the AirPods 2 for. The ANC version is priced at $179, the same cost as the prior-generation AirPods 3.
There was little difference between the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 in terms of design, which was undoubtedly confusing to consumers not familiar with Apple's products. The new lineup makes it very clear what's what, and what you get for the extra $50. Apple has also eliminated the confusing charging case options, and both models use USB-C.
Along with Active Noise Cancellation, there are a couple other differences between the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC. The ANC model has a case that supports MagSafe charging and Find My, and it also has ANC-related features that include Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, and Conversation Awareness.
Other than these features, the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 ANC are identical in design and functionality.
Apple rounds out the AirPods lineup with the $249 AirPods Pro 2 and the $549 AirPods Max. The latter headphones were just refreshed with USB-C charging and new color options, but are otherwise unchanged. The AirPods Pro 2 were updated in September 2023, and we're expecting to see another refresh in 2025.
Popular Stories
Apple's "It's Glowtime" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 16 lineup and some updated Apple Watch and AirPods models unveiled, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog...
Apple today announced the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max—its latest flagship smartphones—featuring larger displays, an all-new Camera Control button, and the A18 Pro chip. The iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch display—the biggest iPhone display ever. The borders around the display are the thinnest of any Apple device. The...
Apple is "shaking up its color palette" for its iPhone 16 lineup this year, according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Early iPhone 16 Pro dummy models via Sonny Dickson According to Gurman, the iPhone 16 Pro models will come in a Gold Titanium to replace Blue Titanium, while the Black, White, and Natural Titanium options that debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro will remain...
Apple's next-generation iPhone 16 series is expected to launch on September 20 and will compete in a quickly evolving smartphone market, and with some notable upgrades rumored, the new models could see price changes compared to previous years. Successive iPhone models always come with new features and hardware upgrades, but Apple typically does not increase the retail prices as a result....
Apple today announced that the AirPods Max are being updated with a USB-C charging port and new color options, including Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange, and Starlight. In addition, Apple said the AirPods Max are gaining support for Personalized Spatial Audio with the upcoming iOS 18 software update. The updated AirPods Max will be available to pre-order for $549 starting today, and the...
macOS Sequoia will be one of the earliest new macOS launches in over a decade, likely releasing within as little as just a week. Internal Apple documentation obtained by MacRumors suggests that macOS 15.0 Sequoia will be officially released to the public by mid-September. The release dates of major macOS updates in recent years are listed below: OS X 10.9 (Mavericks) – October 22,...
Apple at its event today announced the Apple Watch Series 10, featuring a wide-angle OLED display that is larger than the Apple Watch Ultra, with the company describing it as the "biggest display and thinnest design ever." The Series 10 is 9.7mm thick, which is nearly 10% thinner than Series 9, and it weighs 20% less than the Stainless Steel Series 9. The Aluminum cases also weigh up to 10%...