iOS 18: These iPhones Likely Won't Support Some AI Features

by

Apple is planning a major AI overhaul in iOS 18, but some new features are unlikely to work on older iPhones, even if they do appear on the new operating system's device compatibility list.

iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature
Apple's initial AI roadmap for iOS 18 is said to come in two parts: Basic AI features that will be processed on-device, and more advanced capabilities that will require communication with Apple's servers.

At the heart of these features is a redesigned Siri. To that end, Apple engineers have had to rearchitect ‌Siri‌'s underlying software using large language models (LLMs), the algorithm that underpins generative AI.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this will allow Siri to do things like open specific documents, organize notes in folders, delete an email, summarize an article, email a web link, and more. Apple reportedly plans to use AI to analyze what people are doing on their devices to automatically enable these‌ features.

Apple's own LLM is expected to handle what are deemed basic AI tasks, and it will be entirely on-device. In other words, the model is powered by the iPhone's processor, rather than in the cloud. It's not clear what the criteria for a basic task will be, but the LLM is said to include code that determines if a request can be processed on device or requires Apple's servers.

According to Gurman, the on-device AI capabilities will largely require an iPhone 15 Pro or later to work. Meanwhile, rumors suggest iOS 18 will be compatible with the same iPhone models as iOS 17. Combining the two reports, we should therefore expect the following iPhone models to run iOS 18, but lack support for some of Apple's on-device AI features:

  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation)
  • iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Both iPadOS 18 and macOS 15 are expected to share many of the same AI features, and Gurman has said that Macs and iPads will need at least an M1 chip for the on-device AI capabilities. In other words, Apple silicon Macs are the requirement for on-device AI in macOS 15 (ruling out Intel Macs), while anything older than the fifth-generation iPad Pro will not support on-device AI features in iPadOS 18.

While it's not entirely clear which hardware factor is the key requirement for Apple's on-device AI, it's worth noting that (non-supported) standard iPhone 15 models have 6GB of RAM, while the supported Pro models have 8GB of RAM. Likewise, all Apple Silicon iPads and Macs come with a minimum of 8GB. Even when scaled back for narrow use cases, LLMs require a lot of working memory due to the sheer number of parameters involved, so this could be where Apple is coming up against the hardware limitations of its own devices.

Related Roundup: iOS 18

Popular Stories

apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

Gurman: No Hardware at WWDC, Next Apple TV No Longer Coming Soon

Sunday June 2, 2024 6:59 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman does not expect Apple to announce any new hardware during its WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10. "There's no hardware slated to be announced at WWDC, unless Apple unexpectedly previews a new device launching later (to be clear: I don't expect that)," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. Notably, Gurman now says a new Apple TV model "isn't imminent," despite...
Read Full Article268 comments
General Apps Messages

Exclusive: iOS 18 to Add Text Effects to iMessage

Friday May 31, 2024 9:17 am PDT by
Apple plans to add a new text effects feature to the Messages app on iOS 18, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. While it is already possible to send iMessages with bubble effects or full-screen effects, such as invisible ink or confetti, the text effects would allow you to animate individual words within a message. With the Messages app set to gain RCS support on iOS 18, ...
Read Full Article60 comments
maxresdefault

Sonos Ace Headphones vs. AirPods Max

Monday June 3, 2024 6:01 am PDT by
Sonos in May decided to get into the headphone market with the launch of the Sonos Ace headphones. The $449 Sonos Ace headphones have some enticing design elements and features you won't see in Apple's headphones, so we thought we'd compare them to the $549 AirPods Max to see which is ultimately better. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In terms of design, both the...
Read Full Article70 comments
macbook air bb blue

Best Buy and Amazon Introduce Steep Discounts on M2 and M3 MacBook Air [Updated]

Saturday June 1, 2024 9:31 am PDT by
Best Buy has a huge collection of discounts on Apple's MacBook Air this weekend, including both the previous generation M2 models from 2022 and the brand new M3 computers that launched this year. In regards to the M2 models, you'll find the best deals at Amazon. M2 MacBook Air Amazon today has every model of the 2022 13-inch MacBook Air available for $170 off, representing new all-time low...
Read Full Article41 comments

Top Rated Comments

nt5672 Avatar
nt5672
40 minutes ago at 05:06 am
Will of course not. Apple will never miss a chance to sell more hardware whether the customer needs it or not.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mebehere Avatar
mebehere
38 minutes ago at 05:07 am
Great. My two year old 14 Pro won’t get the new features. That’s absurd.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
randomnut Avatar
randomnut
39 minutes ago at 05:07 am
Don’t worry 6gb is just like 12gb as 8 is just like 16gb right Apple? Everything will run on all devices because of magic apple ram
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
brofkand Avatar
brofkand
29 minutes ago at 05:17 am
I remember you needed an iPhone 4S to get turn-by-turn directions in Apple Maps, and you needed an iPhone 6S to have the LCD flash for selfies. Locking software features behind newer hardware is nothing new for Apple.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antnythr Avatar
antnythr
11 minutes ago at 05:35 am
Apple not supporting a new feature on a one year old phone like the 15 would be absolutely absurd. It would indicate almost no forethought on Apple’s part as to what their roadmap should be. Not a good look.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B.A.T Avatar
B.A.T
39 minutes ago at 05:07 am
One more reason I'm keeping my 12 mini
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments