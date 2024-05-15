M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro Models Now Available for Same-Day Pickup

by

Starting today, Apple's new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro models are available for same-day or next-day pickup at Apple Stores, with no pre-order required. Online orders are also beginning to arrive to customers today.

m4 iPad Pro Horizontal Feature Purple and Blue
Customers across the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and other regions can now place an order on Apple's website or in the Apple Store app and arrange for in-store pickup at a local retail location.

To order a product with ‌Apple Store‌ pickup, add the product to your bag on Apple.com, proceed to checkout, select the "I'll pick it up" option, enter your ZIP code, choose an available ‌Apple Store‌ location, and select a pickup date. Payment is completed online, and a valid government-issued photo ID and the order number may be required upon pickup.

The new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro and is Apple's highest-end tablet, featuring the same M-series chips Apple uses for Macs. The latest iPad Pro models feature the M4 chip, a super slim design, Thunderbolt support, Face ID, up to 2TB storage, and OLED display technology.

Pricing on the 11-inch OLED iPad Pro starts at $999 with 256GB of storage, and pricing on the 13-inch OLED iPad starts at $1,299.

For those looking for an iPad Pro size that's more affordable, Apple also launched a new iPad Air in the same 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, but the iPad Air is thicker and heavier, lacks an OLED display, uses Touch ID instead of Face ID, and has an M2 chip instead of an M4 chip.

Pricing starts at $599 for the 11-inch iPad Air with 128 GB of storage, while pricing starts at $799 for the 13-inch model.

