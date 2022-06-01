Deals: AirPods Max Drop to $449.99 on Amazon ($99 Off)

It's been a month since we last tracked a notable deal on the AirPods Max, but today Amazon has discounted the high-end headphones to $449.99, down from $549.00. This is one of the best deals we've seen in 2022 on the AirPods Max, and overall it's a second-best price.

Only Silver and Space Gray are available at $449.99, and you won't see this deal price until you reach the checkout screen and an automatic coupon worth $29.01 is applied to your order.

If you're shopping for other AirPods models, you can also get the AirPods 2 for $99.99, the AirPods 3 for $149.99, and the AirPods Pro for $179.99. All of these sales are available on Amazon today.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.