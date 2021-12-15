Here Are All the Apple Deals You Can Still Take Advantage of in Time for Christmas

We're just ten days away from Christmas, placing us firmly in the last-minute holiday shopping season. Over the past few weeks MacRumors has been tracking all of the best Apple-related deals going on this season, and although many have now expired, there are a few left that you still have a chance of receiving before the 25th.

Shoppers should note that most of the deals listed below are available from third-party retailers like Amazon and B&H Photo. The deadlines for ordering directly from Apple have come and gone for many products due to demand and supply shortages. You can see the full list of items still offering Christmas delivery on Apple.com.

In regards to the deals listed below, also take note that while these are all discounted, they may not be the best sales we've ever seen. However, if you missed Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals on these products and need them in time for Christmas, these are the absolute best deals you'll find right now.

Lastly, in regards to shipping and delivery dates, remember that these are constantly shifting and being updated across every retailer. What was in stock and delivering before the 25th when this article goes live may completely sell out or be pushed past a Christmas delivery just mere hours later. If you see something you want, now is the time to buy.



AirPods Pro

Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case are available for $179.00 on Amazon, down from $249.00. Although not a record low price, this is only a $20 difference from the Black Friday sale we saw this year, and $70 off is still a great deal for the updated AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case.

These can currently be delivered as fast as Friday, December 17, and regular delivery will see them arrive on Tuesday, December 21 for most places in the United States. This is one of only two pairs of AirPods that currently have a delivery window before Christmas.



AirPods Max

The second model available to deliver before the 25th is the AirPods Max, available for $479.00, down from $549.00. Amazon has every color at this price, and all will arrive before Christmas.

Most colors are showing a delivery date between December 21 and December 24, so estimates are beginning to close in on the 25th.



MagSafe Accessories

You'll find a large number of MagSafe accessories discounted on Amazon this week, including iPhone 13 Silicone and Leather Cases, as well as the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Battery Pack.



Apple Watch

Amazon has been discounting numerous models of the Apple Watch Series 7 over the past few days, taking $50 off these devices and introducing new record low prices across the board. Starting with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 in Green Aluminum with a Clover Sport Band, this model is available for $349.00, down from $399.00. The only other 41mm GPS model on sale at this price is the Blue Aluminum with an Abyss Blue Sport Band.

If you're looking for the larger watch, Amazon also has the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 in (Product)RED Aluminum with a (Product)RED Sport Band for $379.00, down from $429.00.

Lastly, there are two Cellular devices being discounted this week on Amazon. You can get the 41mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for $449.00, down from $499.00. The 45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 is down to $479.00, from $529.00. As with the GPS models, only a few colors are available for Christmas delivery.



Apple TV 4K

Amazon has the 32GB Apple TV 4K for $169.99, down from $179.00. The only way you can currently ensure that this one arrives before Christmas is to pay for the fastest delivery option (free for Prime members).

iPad Pro

Amazon and B&H Photo have the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $999.00, down from $1,099.00 and with Christmas delivery. Although there are some other iPad Pro models being discounted, few others will arrive before the 25th.

Apple Pencil 2

You can also pair your new iPad Pro with the Apple Pencil 2, available for $99.00, down from $129.00. This continues to be one of the best deals we've seen this year on the accessory.

iMac

You can get the 27-inch iMac ( 3.1GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $1,399.99, down from $1,799.00 on Amazon. This is the best price we've ever seen on this model, and Amazon is estimating a delivery around December 21.

Mac mini

The 512GB M1 Mac mini is on sale for $749.99, down from $899.00 on Amazon. This sale price will be reflected after a $49.01 coupon is applied at the checkout screen, and it's a match of the lowest price we've ever seen on this model.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.