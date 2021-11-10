Deals: Build Your Own Accessory Bundle on Verizon and Get Up to 40% Off

Verizon today has brought back its "Buy more, save more" sale, which offers up to 40 percent off five or more regularly priced accessories. This includes iPhone cases, Qi wireless chargers, screen protectors, AirPods cases, Apple Watch bands, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To see the savings, you'll need to add accessories to your bundle on this page worth $19.99 or more. Three or more eligible items will get you 30 percent off the order; four or more will get you 35 percent off; and five or more will get you 40 percent off. There's a max of ten items per customer in a single transaction.

For iPhone cases, you'll find accessories from Incipio, Nomad, Speck, Kate Spade, OtterBox, and Case-Mate. Charging products include wireless mats from Belkin, Samsung, Mophie, and Nimble. There are also portable batteries, Lightning cables, Apple Watch chargers, and more.

All of the eligible items in this sale can be found on this landing page on Verizon, so anything not seen there will count as exclusions. This includes Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro, HomePod mini, fitness trackers, drones, gaming controllers, and a few other items.

