Deals: Save $50 on iPad, Up to $160 on iPad Air, and Up to $170 on iPad Pro in Latest Sales

Sales start with $50 off the newest entry-level iPads, where you can get the 32GB Wi-Fi model for $279.00. Additionally, Amazon has up to $160 off the latest iPad Air models with both Wi-Fi and cellular support, and notable markdowns have appeared at numerous retailers for the iPad Pro, particularly related to the 12.9-inch model.
iPad Discounts
10.2-inch iPad
- 32GB, Wi-Fi - $279.00, down from $329.00 ($50 off)
- 128GB, Wi-Fi - $379.00, down from $429.00 ($50 off)
- 64GB, Cellular - $569.00, down from $629.00 ($60 off)
- 256GB, Cellular - $619.00, down from $779.00 ($160 off)
- 11-inch, 64GB, Cellular - $799.00, down from $949.00 ($150 off)
- 12.9-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi - $899.00, down from $999.00 ($100 off)
- 12.9-inch, 64GB, Cellular - $1,019.00, down from $1,149.00 ($130 off) [matched at Adorama]
- 12.9-inch, 512GB, Cellular - $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00 ($150 off)
- 12.9-inch, 1TB, Cellular - $1,529.00, down from $1,699.00 ($170 off)