Deals: Save $50 on iPad, Up to $160 on iPad Air, and Up to $170 on iPad Pro in Latest Sales

Wednesday January 22, 2020 5:54 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
A collection of iPad discounts have appeared this week at retailers including Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and MacMall. You'll have a chance to save on Apple's 10.2-inch iPad, 10.5-inch iPad Air, and the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Sales start with $50 off the newest entry-level iPads, where you can get the 32GB Wi-Fi model for $279.00. Additionally, Amazon has up to $160 off the latest iPad Air models with both Wi-Fi and cellular support, and notable markdowns have appeared at numerous retailers for the iPad Pro, particularly related to the 12.9-inch model.

iPad Discounts


10.2-inch iPad
10.5-inch iPad Air
iPad Pro
